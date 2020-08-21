Welcome to the weekend.
Aucklanders face a second weekend in lockdown as we wait to hear if there will be a change to alert levels next week. In lockdown or not though, it looks to be a wet weekend for much of the country, so stay warm at home and catch up with some of the content from our premium international syndicators.
What if 'herd immunity' is closer than scientists thought?
We've known from the beginning how the end will arrive. Eventually, the coronavirus will be unable to find enough susceptible hosts to survive, fading out wherever it briefly emerges.
To achieve so-called herd immunity — the point at which the virus can no longer spread because there are not enough vulnerable humans — scientists have suggested that perhaps 70 per cent of a given population must be immune, through vaccination or because they survived the infection.
Now some researchers are wrestling with a hopeful possibility that number might be lower.
In interviews with The New York Times, more than a dozen scientists said that the threshold is likely to be much lower.
On the trail of the Golden State Killer
Paul Haynes never wanted to be an amateur sleuth. He didn't want to write a book, star in a true- crime documentary series or play a part in bringing one of America's most prolific rapists and murderers to justice after almost 50 years. He just fell down an internet rabbit hole and couldn't get out again.
It was down this rabbit hole that he met Michelle McNamara, a journalist who was also fascinated by the case.
So just how close did these two amateur sleuths come to catching one of America's most notorious serial killers?
The resident Sherlock at The Times examines the case.
Three abductions of N: The business of 'recovering' children
For a fee, shadowy "recovery agents" will cross borders to snatch back the children of estranged parents. "It's an unregulated industry," said a spokeswoman for a charity that helps parents of abducted children. "We have seen things go very wrong."
The New York Times looks at the case of N - a New Zealand born child caught in an international custody battle.
Comment: Meghan Markle has all the qualities required to be president
If the latest reports are to be believed, a beloved but controversial A-lister with an extremely famous spouse has designs on the White House. And no, I'm not talking about Kanye West. Apparently Meghan Markle is contemplating a jump into the political arena.
Sounds absurd? With Trump in the Situation Room, nothing is absurd. And you know what? She could do it.
Josh Glancy of The Times outlines why he thinks Meghan Markle has all the right qualities to flourish in Washington.
Sweden goes its own way on face masks
Sweden does not mind standing out from the crowd on coronavirus, and the latest sign is its refusal to introduce face masks.
The Scandinavian country, renowned for its lighter-touch approach to Covid-19 regulations, is one of the few European countries not to recommend using face masks after neighbouring Norway, Denmark and Finland all changed their positions in the past week.
The Financial Times looks at how Sweden takes a different path once again in the fight against Covid-19.
What is QAnon, the viral pro-Trump conspiracy theory?
If you're spending a lot of time online these days — and thanks to the pandemic, many of us are — you've probably heard of QAnon, the sprawling internet conspiracy theory that has taken hold among some of President Donald Trump's supporters.
But unless you're very online, you likely still have questions about what exactly is going on.
The New York Times shares some basic things you should know about QAnon.
Melinda Gates on Covid-19: It's time to demand more of all our leaders
Melinda Gates spoke to the New York Times about how various world leaders have managed the Covid-19 crisis, philanthropy's role in the global recovery, and how we can all make strides by talking and listening to one another.
Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter party on with Bill and Ted
In the chronicles of late-20th-century popular culture, you will find few friends as excellent as Bill S. Preston, Esq. and Ted "Theodore" Logan. The dopey Southern California dudes and bandmates always stood faithfully alongside each other, whether bumbling through time in their 1989 film debut, Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, or wheedling themselves out of the afterlife in the 1991 sequel, Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey. These movies helped bring a bodacious bounty of slang into the wider lexicon while providing early career boosts to their leading men, Alex Winter (Bill) and Keanu Reeves (Ted).
Three decades later, the actors, both 55, have remained close friends themselves. Now they're back onscreen together.
The New York Times talks to the duo about the long-awaited follow-up.
Venezuela detains suspected coronavirus victims, calling them 'bioterrorists'
Venezuelan officials are denouncing people who may have come into contact with the coronavirus as "bioterrorists" and urging their neighbours to report them.
"This is the only country in the world where having Covid is a crime," said Sergio Hidalgo, a Venezuelan opposition activist who said he had come down with symptoms of the disease, only to find police officers at his door and government officials accusing him of infecting the community.
The New York Times looks at how Venezuela is detaining thousands to try halt the spread of Covid-19.
Novak Djokovic on coronavirus, vaccines, and his ill-fated Adria Tour
He's monitoring his health closely in the run up to the United States Open. He's not against all vaccines but wouldn't want to be forced to take one to play. And he says he had good intentions with his tour that became a coronavirus cluster.
The New York Times talks to Djokovic about the bumpy road to the US Open.
New York has tamed the virus. Can it hold off a second wave?
Health experts in New York City thought that coronavirus cases would be rising again by now. Their models predicted it. They were wrong.
New York state has managed not only to control its outbreak since the devastation earlier this year, but also to contain it for far longer than even top officials expected.
Now, as other places struggle to beat back a resurgence, New York's leaders are consumed by the likelihood that, any day now, their numbers will begin rising.
The New York Times reports.
