A 32-year-old homeless man died after getting trapped inside the support structure for a water slide in Scottsdale, Arizona, police said.

Scottsdale police spokesman Officer Kevin Watts said an officer heard someone calling out for help early Monday morning (local time) at the Eldorado Aquatic and Fitness Center, AP reports.

Authorities initially faced difficulty in locating where the voice was coming from, but eventually discovered the man and talked to him as efforts were under way to rescue him.

Fire officials were seen draining the back pool area and said the man was about 1.2m down. Crews were seen dismantling the pipes to get the man out.

The man, who eventually stopped talking to authorities, died while wedged in the support structure, which had to be dismantled to recover his body.

Police discovered that the man, whose identity hasn't been released, had jumped a fence at the park and climbed the slide's support structure.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner will determine how the man died.

The incident is under investigation and the Aquatic Centers is closed.

- AP