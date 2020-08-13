Some patients recovering from Covid-19 are still struggling with serious side effects months after contracting the coronavirus.

Australian mother-of-three Amy McKenzies, 30 said she has pain daily and has been left gasping for air.

"There hasn't been a day since I had Covid where I have felt normal and myself, and that's been the issue," she told Australia's A Current Affair.

She also suffers from numbness and tingling in her hand and feet, joint pain, lethargy and headaches.

Five months after contracting the virus, Adelaide mum-of-two and fitness coach Anna Liptak, 46, is still recovering.

She said she had scarring on her heart and spent most of the year in bed with severe fatigue.

"My ears really hurt and often I've got really bad ringing in them to the point that sometimes I feel like I'm going deaf," she said.

"My experience proved that this affects young, old, fit and healthy, and… the long-term side effects are unknown."

Australia's new cases

Victoria yesterday recorded 278 new Covid cases and eight deaths.

The last time the state had a case number this low was on July 29, when there were 266 new cases.

New South Wales recorded 12 new Covid cases, bringing the state's total to 3738.

NSW is continuing to see a rise in COVID-19 cases that have no known source, leading to concerns there may be chains of community transmission that aren't being caught.

n the past week, the state has recorded at least 12 mystery cases, with three of those announced as part of today's eight virus cases.

Epidemiologist Tony Blakely told Sunrise this morning that these are some of the most worrying cases because they indicate growing community transmission.

"They are the ones we will watch in the long term if we learn to live with this virus or if we go for elimination," he said.

"In NSW they are watching those mystery cases very closely because it shows you there is community transmission and that is the number to watch there."