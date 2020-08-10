One of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged sex slaves has spoken out for the first time about her flight to Africa with the billionaire, Bill Clinton, Chris Tucker and Kevin Spacey in September 2002.

Chauntae Davies who claims she was raped and abused by Epstein soon after meeting him, recounted the five-day humanitarian trip in an interview with The Sun.

Davies said the group started bonding as soon as Epstein's private jet, dubbed the Lolita Express took off from New York.

"It was like I was at camp with the most unimaginable group of campers one could put together," she said.

"Everybody cracked jokes at one another. Clinton was chiming in cracking jokes along with us, and we were all laughing and bonding over corny jokes.

"A movie was put on, everyone took either a seat in the giant armchairs or on the floor, and watched it all together. Eventually, everyone fell asleep to the movie."

Chauntae Davies, an alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein, speaks to members of the media outside of federal court in New York. Photo / Getty Images

The 40-year-old massage therapist said she was invited to the trip a week before they departed.

Davies admitted she was hesitant travelling far away from home with Epstein, who she accuses of sexually assaulting her on other trips, but his "madam" Ghislaine Maxwell convinced her to go.

"It did weigh heavy on my mind the remoteness of being on the other side of the world with Jeffrey, not knowing what to expect from him," she said.

"I was praying Jeffrey wouldn't make a move on me, desperately wanting everything about this trip to be kept professional."

Davies said when she arrived for the flight, she and other girls were given pilot uniforms to wear onboard as they waiting for Epstein and Maxwell to arrive.

"I felt like a goober but I was a good sport and put it on," she said. "We were given a briefing on the food that was available on the plane and our flight schedule, but then we took a seat."

Davies described being shocked when she saw the A-listers that would be travelling with her.

"I jumped out of my seat and was immediately aware that my travel mates had arrived. And in walks Bill Clinton," she told The Sun.

She said she thought Clinton was "charming" and "sweet" as he introduced himself.

She was also shocked to see Chris Tucker and Kevin Spacey accompanied by the Secret Service.

Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested over allegations she was part of Jeffrey Epstein child sex operation. Photo / Getty Images

"I was going to Africa with the most eclectic group of people imaginable," she said.

However, her previous experiences with Epstein cast a shadow over the trip.

"I felt shamed by what had been happening with Jeffrey and I was doing my best acting performance to keep things looking as professional as I could," she said.

"I had to cover it up for everyone. I still thought it was happening only to me and I couldn't talk about it with any of the other assistants."

Davies denied that any misconduct occurred with Clinton and said he was a "complete gentleman" the entire time.

"Clinton was a great guy on the trip. He'd sit around on the plane with a cigar in his mouth, playing cards between flights," she said.

"I wrote in my journal at the time that I wished he could be president again. He was charismatic and funny and kind and personable.

"It was obvious he cared about not just our country but the world. He was a gracious host."

Clinton previously issued a statement regarding his travel on Epstein's plane and insisted he knew nothing about the financier's crimes.

"President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pled guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has previously been charged in New York," the statement said.

"In 2002 and 2003, President Clinton took a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein's airplane: one to Europe, one to Asia, and two to Africa, which included stops in connection with the Clinton Foundation.

"Staff, supporters of the Foundation, and his Secret Service detail travelled on every leg of every trip."

Chauntae Davies, an alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein, left, is consoled while speaking to members of the media outside of federal court in New York. Photo / Getty Images

Never-before-seen photos, obtained exclusively by The Sun, show Clinton posing next to Maxwell as they boarded the private jet. Another photo showed Clinton with his arm around Davies.

Other images from inside the Boeing 727 show Clinton sucking on a cigar and playing cards.

Many of Epstein's alleged victims have claimed that he used the plane to shuttle underage girls and organised orgies on board.

There is no evidence to suggest that Clinton, Tucker or Spacey engaged in any sexual activities when they flew on the plane or that they knew of Epstein's crimes.

Davies was 21 and a trainee massage therapist when her "mentor", Gypsy Gita, took her to the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills to give Maxwell a massage.

She claims "within days" she was being raped and abused by convicted paedophile Epstein.

While there is no suggestion the eccentric Gita, whose clients include actress Minnie Driver and who has been pictured with Donald Trump, knew Davies would be trafficked to the millionaire, prosecutors may want to speak to him about Maxwell.

She will stand trial next year on six charges, including child sex trafficking.

Davies, who became an air hostess on Epstein's private jet, recounted her chilling story for the new TV documentary Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, which is due to air in Britain later this month. She was at a Hollywood party in 2001 when Gita approached her.

"He tells me he's a massage guru to the stars and he was drawn to my energy but that I was holding back, I had emotional blocks," she recalled.

"He felt like someone who was going to heal me. Then it became a conversation: 'Why don't you learn the trade?'"

Davies massaged Maxwell, who allegedly then offered to fly her to Epstein's Palm Beach mansion in Florida and give her a staff position as a masseuse.

"Gypsy was adamant I should go. He ended up convincing me it would be okay," she said.

But at her first meeting with Epstein, he forced her to perform a sex act on him and on their third or fourth meeting he raped her. She was repeatedly abused by him for four years and she learned he had also attacked her younger sister.

Gita's name appears several times in Epstein's "little black book" of contacts. Under the heading "Massage-California", there are several phone numbers and entries that read "Jan (one of gypsy's)" and "Kalja (gypsy's girl)". Another entry under "Massage-Paris" says: "Stephan (better than Gypsy!)"

Maxwell, 58, is accused of being Epstein's chief recruiter and of procuring girls as young as 14 for his sex trafficking operation. She has vehemently denied all charges.

Last night Gita said he had been "horrified" when he learned about Epstein's child trafficking ring and would help the FBI if asked.

"I massaged him and Ghislaine but I swear I never saw children," he said. "I introduced Chauntae to them and she never mentioned the abuse to me. If she had I would have acted immediately."

- additional reporting Daily Mail