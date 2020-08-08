An Australian doctor has warned Western Australia is ready to "blow up" with Covid-19 cases, with health workers concerned overseas and interstate travellers could drive up the numbers.

Western Australia has only six active cases in the state, but president of the Australian Medical Association WA, Dr Andrew Miller, told the ABC that many health professionals feel like they are "sitting on a time bomb".

"I think I can best summarise the mood of doctors in Western Australia at the moment as we are sitting on a time bomb," Miller told the outlet.

"This state is ready to blow up with Covid."

Victoria's second wave has shown just how much of an impact this virus can have on the healthcare sector if it gets out of control.

Health workers are concerned overseas and interstate travellers could drive up the numbers. Photo / Getty Images

Of today's 466 new Covid-19 cases, 140 were healthcare workers.

There are 7808 active virus cases across Victoria, with 998 of those infections seen in healthcare workers.

Aged care is of particular concern, with the hard-hit sector seeing a continual rise in cases and fatalities.

Half of the 12 virus deaths reported in Victoria today were related to aged care facilities.