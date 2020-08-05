There are calls for a 1 per cent tax on all Australians to pay for Victoria's recovery, as the state prepares to announce a record 725 new cases.

Former Labor Senator Sam Dastyari has called for a 1 per cent tax on all Australians to pay for Victoria's post-coronavirus recovery, saying "everyone else is going to have to foot the bill".

‌

It comes as the state is tipped to report a record 725 new cases today – beating last week's previous milestone of 723 – ahead of harsh stage 4 lockdown measures ramping up tonight.

Dastyari says the proposed tax, similar to the Gillard government's controversial flood levy in the wake of the 2010-11 Queensland floods, would raise around $2 billion.

Advertisement

‌

He told 2GB's Ben Fordham if "we're all in this together" Victoria would need "a really big bailout".

"It's really just put up or shut up time.

"If we're going to treat this the way we treat flood or other disasters we've got to get serious about putting a levy on and that means everyone else is going to have to foot the bill. It's not popular, it's not a loved idea, but it's the reality … it's all we can do."