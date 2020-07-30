A man accused of killing his wife and their three kids before hiding their bodies for weeks has sensationally claimed he knows who the real killer is.

Anthony Todt was arrested in January over the deaths of his wife Megan Todt and children Aleksander, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4.

Police discovered their bodies inside the family's home in the town of Celebration near Disney World, Florida, after the family had not been seen in public for weeks, news.com.au reported.

'INNOCENT OF ALL THESE PREPOSTEROUS CHARGES'

In a 27 page letter allegedly written by Mr Todt on June 19 and sent to his father Robert, the accused dad claims it was Ms Todt who committed the killings before taking her own life.

Todt claims in the letter, published by the Orlando Sentinel that he is "10000% INNOCENT of all these preposterous charges" before accusing his deceased wife.

"Long story short, she gave them the Benadryl/Tylenol PM pie, separated them, woke up at 11.30 (p.m.), stabbed and then suffocated each one," he alleges.

"At the news of this I ran to the bathroom and puked – I was weak."

Todt claims his wife then took her own life, and had been suffering from depression and other illnesses including Lyme's Disease in the years leading up to her death.

He alleged that his wife had confessed killing their children to him and Ms Todt said she had "released their souls".

Todt claimed his wife then took her own life, despite his protestations, and that he hadn't been able to find the phones to get help.

In the 27 page letter Todt claims it was his wife that killed their children, before taking her own life. Photo / Supplied

PLACED FAMILY TOGETHER FOR 'WARMTH AND PROTECTION'

Afterwards Todt said he had taken his family's bodies to a bedroom and covered them up for "warmth and protection" in "comfortable sleeping positions".

Todt said he had unsuccessfully attempted to take his own life multiple times and the weeks that followed had been hazy.

He was taken into custody January 13 when police came to the family home to arrest him over his role in an alleged insurance fraud scheme.

The family had been facing eviction from their home since December and The Sun reports Todt had $278,000 of debt.

Authorities discovered the decomposed bodies of Ms Todt, Aleksander, Tyler and Zoe, as well as the family dog Breezy.

A report by a medical examiner said the family's cause of death was determined to be "homicidal violence of unspecified means" and "diphenhydramine (Benadryl) toxicity", according to People.

Todt has pleaded not guilty to all four murder charges. Photo / WESH

The room where Todt's wife, Aleksander, Tyler and Zoe were found dead. Photo / Orlando Police Department

Police allege Todt had confessed to killing his family at the time of his arrest, but he has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He is awaiting trial on four counts of first degree murder and prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty.

The Todt family deaths has rocked Celebration, a manufactured town built by Disney on the outskirts of its famed entertainment hub.

Celebration welcomed its first residents in 1996 and Disney sold the town property to investors in 2004.

