The billionaire space oddity on life with Grimes and Baby X, Trump, Tesla, tunnels, short shorts, stock surges, Facebook fumbles and everything else under the sun.

So how do the King of Mars, his Galactic

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Crazy in love

Big dreams; hates seams

'Chipmunk cheeks'

Confirm or deny