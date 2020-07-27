We all know Jacinda Ardern is a trendsetter around the world.

And now she's been caught up in a friendly international tussle after Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon called out UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson over a copycat attempt.

On Johnson's one-year anniversary as prime minister, the 56-year-old took to Twitter to post a video attempting to list as many of his Government's achievements in two minutes.

The only problem? That had been done already in 2019 by our very own Ardern.

Scotland's Sturgeon decided to take a friendly jab at Johnson over his video, saying he was behind the times.

"So last year, eh @JacindaArdern?" Sturgeon wrote on Twitter, linking to Johnson's two-minute achievements video.

Last November, Ardern was the first to post the challenge, listing the achievements her government had accomplished over their first two years in power.

Her video had been shared more than 10 million times, reaching all corners of the globe.

ICYMI: @jacindaardern took on the challenge to run through two years' worth of Government achievements in two minutes. See how she got on ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/vuse252gWw — New Zealand Labour (@nzlabour) November 4, 2019

In response to Ardern's challenge, other leaders issued their own videos of achievements, including Sturgeon.

Johnson says some of his government's biggest achievements are delivering the biggest cash boost in history to the NHS, 12,000 more nurses, started work on 40 new hospitals, and modernising mental health facilities and assistance.

But not everyone was supportive of Johnson. A number of people are disgruntled with his list of achievements.

"They are not achievements, they are announcements and promises. Come back to us when you have achieved anything, apart from the disappointment," one said.

Another added: "If only he'd copied Jacinda Ardern in a more productive way."

Johnson has faced an uphill battle, with Covid-19 still rife in the UK and the country's economy taking a hit during the pandemic.

The UK has had more than 300,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19, including more than 45,000 deaths.

That's the third-highest amount of deaths in the world.

Johnson recently announced all UK residents returning home from Spain must quarantine for 14 days as the European country deals with a second outbreak of Covid-19.