Multiple people are feared dead after a light plane crashed in the suburbs of a US city, bursting into flames among Utah homes.

There were six people on board at the time of the tragic incident, police say.

Emilee Bond sent us this video of the immediate aftermath of a plane crash in a West Jordan neighborhood.



Details and latest updates: https://t.co/yLhoCZwLcA pic.twitter.com/lyvZak7Olr — FOX 13 News Utah (@fox13) July 25, 2020

The aircraft plummeted into a house in the state's city West Jordan, which burst into flames leaving one person in the home with injuries.

Another three houses were damaged as rescue crews remain on the scene dismantling the horrific rubble.

It has been reported at least two children were on board but it is believed they survived the crash and had already been taken to hospital.

The incident occurred about two kilometres from the local airstrip though it is not yet known if the aircraft was landing or taking off.

Emergency authorities and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the cause of the crash.

"A single-engine Piper PA-32 with six people aboard crashed under unknown circumstances into a residential backyard in West Jordan, Utah, Saturday afternoon," the FAA said in a statement.

The administration urged people to contact local authorities for information on the condition of those involved in the crash.