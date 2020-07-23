Sydneysiders could be totally banned from entering Queensland, with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk promising "swift action".

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has promised to take "swift action" on parts of NSW if community transmission continues to bubble under the surface.

The Premier addressed rumours her government was planning to block the entirety of Sydney this morning, saying she was determined to "keep Queenslanders safe".

"We're monitoring [NSW's situation] every day and I'm determined to keep Queenslanders safe," she said.

"Every single day after NSW reports on cases, we're meeting to see if we have to declare further hotspots and we will if necessary.

"And if there's an outbreak like we've seen in Victoria, we will not hesitate to take swift action."

The Courier-Mail earlier reported the Queensland Government was discussing re-adopting its hard border with Sydney's five million residents in a bid to stop coronavirus from returning to the Sunshine State.

"There is no way that more hotspots are not going to be declared, and all of Sydney would definitely be a consideration given what's happening down there," a senior police source told The Courier-Mail.

"If the situation continues to deteriorate over the next week, I honestly don't see how we wouldn't look at closing the border entirely."

The NSW-Queensland border is an ongoing point of tension between the state governments and things are only set to worsen as low-level community transmission continues.

NSW recorded 16 new cases of coronavirus yesterday while Victoria had its worst day on record with 484 cases.

Palaszczuk also commented on NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian knocking back suggestions the border controls should be moved south of the Tweed River to ease traffic congestion.

"This was about making their lives easier," Palaszczuk said.

"They're NSW residents and there's nothing I can do about that."

Berejiklian addressed the border congestion yesterday but said the hard border had been imposed by Queensland, meaning it was an issue for their state.