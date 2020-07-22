United States President Donald Trump announced today that he will send federal agents into Chicago and Albuquerque to help combat rising crime.

The move expands the Administration's intervention in local enforcement as he runs for re-election under a "law-and-order" mantle.

Using the same alarmist language that he has employed in the past to describe illegal immigration, Trump painted Democrat-led cities as out of control and lashed out at the "radical left," even though criminal justice experts say the increase in violence in some cities defies easy explanation.

"In recent weeks there has been a radical movement to defend, dismantle and dissolve our police department," Trump said at a White House event, blaming the movement for "a shocking explosion of shootings, killings, murders and heinous crimes of violence."

Advertisement

"This bloodshed must end," he said. "This bloodshed will end."

NEW: Trump and AG Bill Barr announced an "immediate surge"of federal law enforcement officers to Chicago and Albuquerque to combat violent crime. https://t.co/9fUbaa62GO — Axios (@axios) July 22, 2020



The decision to dispatch federal agents to American cities is playing out at a hyperpoliticised moment when Trump is trying to show that he stands with law enforcement and depict Democrats as weak on crime.

With less than four months to go before election day, Trump has been serving up dire warnings that the violence would worsen if his Democratic rival Joe Biden is elected in November, as he tries to win over voters who could be swayed by that message.

In trying to explain the spike in violence, experts point to the unprecedented moment the country is living through — a pandemic that has killed more than 140,000 Americans, historic unemployment, stay-at-home orders, a mass reckoning over race and police brutality, intense stress and even the weather.

Compared with other years, crime is down overall.

Poll shows a tight race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden in traditionally Republican Texas https://t.co/YVeVUiWBgp pic.twitter.com/VnUrxZtAEl — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 22, 2020



Local authorities have also complained that deploying federal agents to their cities has only exacerbated tensions on the streets.

Hundreds of federal agents already have been sent to Kansas City, Missouri, to help quell a record rise in violence after the shooting death of a young boy there.

Sending federal agents to help localities is not uncommon. Barr announced a similar surge effort in December for seven cities that had seen spiking violence.

Advertisement

Usually, the Justice Department sends agents under its own umbrella, like agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives or the Drug Enforcement Agency.

But this surge effort will include at least 100 Department of Homeland Security Investigations officers working in the region who generally conduct drug trafficking and child exploitation investigations.

The White House excuses Trump's lack of a mask by pointing to his frequent testing.



I spoke with an expert on the subject who made clear that this is no guarantee he couldn't infect others — and that he himself remains at risk. https://t.co/lejv58aDxk — Philip Bump (@pbump) July 22, 2020



DHS officers have already been dispatched to Portland, Oregon, and other localities to protect federal property and monuments as Trump has lambasted efforts by protesters to knock down Confederate statutes.

But civil unrest in Portland only escalated after federal agents there were accused of whisking people away in unmarked cars without probable case.

The spike in crime has hit hard in some cities with resources already stretched thin from the pandemic. But local leaders initially rejected the move to send in federal forces.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot later said she and other local officials had spoken with federal authorities and come to an understanding.

Advertisement

Maybe this plays well in the suburbs but I really, really doubt it. https://t.co/Iauz3Q5bXV — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) July 22, 2020



"I've been very clear that we welcome actual partnership," the Democratic mayor said yesterday after speaking with federal officials. "But we do not welcome dictatorship. We do not welcome authoritarianism, and we do not welcome unconstitutional arrest and detainment of our residents. That is something I will not tolerate."

In New Mexico, Democratic elected officials were cautioning Trump against any possible plans to send federal agents to the state, with US Senator Martin Heinrich calling on Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales, who will be at the White House today, to resign.

"Instead of collaborating with the Albuquerque Police Department, the Sheriff is inviting the President's stormtroopers into Albuquerque," the Democratic senator said in a statement.

But federal gun crimes generally carry much stiffer penalties than state crimes — and larger-scale federal investigations that can cross state lines tend to make a big impact.

NEWS President Trump just said: Today I am announcing a "surge" of federal law enforcement into American cities.



Trump says the authorities will be aimed at "radical" movement.



Note: Means more federal authorities taking to streets as part of a DOJ/DHS push against protests. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) July 22, 2020



The Justice Department will reimburse Chicago US$3.5 million for local law enforcement's work on the federal task force. Through a separate federal fund, Chicago received US$9.3 million to hire 75 new officers.

Two dozen agents will be sent to Albuquerque, and the Administration made available US$1.5 million in funding for the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Department for five new deputies and US$9.4 million for 40 new Albuquerque officers.

Advertisement

In Kansas City, the top federal prosecutor said any agents involved in an operation to reduce violent crime in the area will be clearly identifiable when making arrests, unlike what has been seen in Portland.

"These agents won't be patrolling the streets," US Attorney Timothy Garrison said. "They won't replace or usurp the authority of local officers."

Pres. Trump on law enforcement announcement: "The Department of Justice will provide more than $61 million in grants to hire hundreds of new police officers in cities that are the focus of Operation Legend. We will never defund the police." https://t.co/Yx7aXIVb2X pic.twitter.com/uknQ4ypnqr — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) July 22, 2020



Operation Legend — named after 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro, who was fatally shot while sleeping in a Kansas City apartment late last month — was announced on July 8. The first arrest came earlier this week.

Garrison has said that the additional 225 federal agents from the FBI, DEA, ATF and the US Marshals Service join 400 agents already working and living in the Kansas City area.

The Trump Administration is facing growing pushback in Portland. Multiple lawsuits have been filed questioning the federal government's authority to use broad policing powers in cities. One suit says federal agents are violating protesters' 10th Amendment rights by engaging in police activities designated to local and state governments.

Oregon's attorney-general sued last week, asking a judge to block federal agents' actions. The state argued that masked agents had arrested people on the streets without probable cause and far from the U.S. courthouse that's become a target of vandalism.

Advertisement

Federal authorities, however, said state and local officials had been unwilling to work with them to stop the vandalism and violence against federal officers and the U.S. courthouse.

- AP