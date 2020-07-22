WARNING: Distressing content

Police in Ohio say they are investigating a horrifying photo circulating on social media that shows a man kneeling on the neck of a baby in an apparent reference to the death of George Floyd.

The photo, which went viral on Twitter on Tuesday night, shows a tattooed man making hand signs while kneeling on the screaming child's neck.

A second person is holding the child's hands behind their back.

The caption reads, "Blm now mf (Black Lives Matter now, motherf***er)."

The Clark County Sheriff's Office told local CBS affiliate WHIO-TV it was investigating the photo, but said no arrests had been made and charges had not been filed.

"We are looking into this case, however it is still an active investigation," Major Chris Clark told the broadcaster in an emailed statement.

"At this point we are actively looking into it and we are VERY early on into this investigation."

The photo generated uproar on social media.

"Life in prison would be far too lenient here," conservative blogger Matt Walsh wrote on Twitter.