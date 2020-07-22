A popular NSW holiday destination is on high alert after a local man contracted Covid-19 from an infected Sydney traveller.

A Port Stephens local, a man in his 60s, is now in isolation after testing positive for the virus.

The source of the infection is a visitor from Sydney.

Anyone who visited the Salamander Bay Shopping Centre on July 15 has been urged to watch for coronavirus symptoms and get tested if any occur.

The Sydney case also visited the Windsor Castle Hotel in East Maitland between 6-8pm on July 13.

Anyone who visited the hotel during this time, and is experiencing Covid-19 symptoms, should seek testing immediately.

"If you were at the Windsor Castle Hotel in East Maitland on the evening of 13 July or Salamander Bay Shopping Centre on 15 July you may be at risk of infection and you must be tested for Covid-19 even if you have the mildest of respiratory symptoms," said Dr David Durrheim, public health controller for Hunter New England Health's Covid-19 response.

"Anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms such as fever, sore throat, cough or shortness of breath, is urged to get tested.

"Even those with mild symptoms such as fatigue, new muscle aches or pains, a change in taste or smell or a new runny nose are encouraged to arrange testing."

It comes as a Sydney Thai restaurant emerged as a Covid-19 hotspot, after an explosion of cases made it the second biggest active cluster in the state.

NSW has recorded 16 new coronavirus cases - 11 linked to the Thai Rock restaurant in Stockland Mall Wetherill Park.

Yesterday 10 new cases were linked to the restaurant, including four people who dined at the restaurant and six who are contacts of people who dined there.

Two other cases reported on Monday at Our Lady of Lebanon Cathedral are also contacts of a diner at Thai Rock.

The cluster of cases associated with the restaurant now stands at 37.

The state's biggest Covid-19 cluster – from the Crossroads Hotel in Casula – now has 53 confirmed virus cases, after three more infections were linked to the pub overnight.

The total number of impacted venues now stands at 47, with gyms, pubs, clubs, supermarkets, cafes, restaurants and shopping centres all seeing new cases of coronavirus.

NSW Health is scrambling to get the rapidly spreading outbreaks under control, with the transmission in Sydney's southwest of particular concern.

NSW deputy chief health officer Jeremy McAnulty warned NSW residents to stay vigilant.

"It wouldn't take much for us to be in Melbourne's situation and we need everyone's assistance," he said over the weekend.

"Everyone has got a role to play. Don't be complacent."

LIST OF IMPACTED VENUES

• Casula: Crossroads Hotel (Friday July 3 to Friday July 10)

• Casula: Planet Fitness (Saturday July 4 to Friday July 10)

• Picton: Picton Hotel (Saturday July 4, Sunday July 5, Thursday July 9, Friday July 10)

• Belmore: Canterbury Leagues Club (11pm on Saturday July 4 to 1am on Sunday July 5)

• Bowral: Woolworths (12pm to 9pm on Saturday July 11 and 12pm to 9pm on Sunday July 12)

• Campbelltown: Bavarian Macarthur (7:30pm to 9pm on Saturday July 11)

• Campbelltown: Macarthur Tavern (9:15pm on Saturday July 11 to 12:40am on Sunday July 12)

• Campbelltown: West Leagues Club (7pm on Friday July 19 to 1am on Saturday July 11 and 8:30pm on Saturday July 11 to 2:30am on Sunday July 12)

• Caringbah: Highfield (6pm to 9pm on Sunday July 5)

• Casula: Kmart Casula Mall (5pm on Friday July 10 to 12am on Saturday July 11)

• Kurnell: Cook @ Kurnell (11.30am to 12.30pm on Sunday July 5)

• Merimbula: RSL Club (6pm to 9pm on Monday July 6)

• Merimbula: The Waterfront Cafe (8.30am to 9.30am on Tuesday July 7)

• Murray Downs: Golf & Country Club (Saturday July 4 and Sunday July 5)

• Narellan Town Centre: Kmart, Target, Best & Less, H&M and food court (Monday July 6)

• Revesby: Bankstown YMCA (4pm to 8pm on Thursday July 9 and 8am to 12pm on Saturday July 11)

• Parramatta: Milky Lane (2pm to 3pm on Saturday July 11)

• Pyrmont: Star City Casino (8pm to 10.30pm on Saturday July 4)

• Villawood: Zone Bowling (11am to 3pm on Saturday June 27)

• Croydon Park: Magpie Sports (8pm to midnight on Friday July 10)

• Milperra: Frankie's Food Factory (12pm to 2pm on Thursday July 9)

• Milperra: Meat Perfection (Saturday July 11)

• Belfield: Mancini's Original Woodfired Pizza (5pm to 10.30pm on Friday July 10)

• Brighton Le Sands: Hurricanes Grill (6.30pm to 8.30pm on Saturday July 11)

• North Wollongong: Rashays (7pm to 9.30pm on Saturday July 11)

• Wetherill Park: Stockland Mall, Thai Rock restaurant (July 10 to 14)

• Spring Farm: Woolworths (July 16)

• Harris Park: Our Lady of Lebanon Co-Cathedral (July 15, 16 and 17)

• Marsden Park: Ikea Distribution Centre (July 6, 7 and 8)

• Albion Park: McDonald's (2pm to 2.30pm on July 15)

• Batemans Bay: Soldiers Club (July 13 to 17)

• Chippendale: Holy Duck! (7.15pm to 9.30pm on July 10)

• Mount Druitt: Westfield (July 18)

• Sutherland: Sutherland Local Court (July 15)

• St Marys: Astley Medical Centre (July 15)

• Paddington: The Village Inn (6.30pm to 10pm July 11)

• Paddington: Love Supreme (5.30pm to 9pm July 14)

• Tahmoor: Pharmacy for Less (9am to 10.40am July 12)

• Albion Park: C1 Speed Indoor Karting (6pm to 7pm July 11)

• Olympic Park: Abattoir Blues (6.30pm to 10pm July 17)

• Cabramatta: Cincotta Discount Chemist, Cabramatta Plaza (July 17)

• Carlingford: Vanity Nails, Carlingford Court (9am to 10.30am July 18)

• Carnes Hill: Big W, Carnes Hill Marketplace (4.20pm to 4.40pm July 14)

• Mogo: Middle of Mogo (1pm to 1.30pm July 14)

• Baulkham Hills: Stockland Mall Baulkham Hills (July 12 and 14)

• Port Stephens: Salamander Bay Shopping Centre (July 15)

• East Maitland: Windsor Castle Hotel (6pm to 8pm July 13)