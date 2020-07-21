A Utah man has been arrested after he was spotted printing pornography at a Walmart photo centre.

Witnesses complained John Hughes, 22, printed the pornographic images on May 28.

According to complainants, the images appeared to show girls.

However, Hughes denies the images featured any girls.

He was arrested on July 19 after surveillance video helped police identify him.

Hughes admitted printing pornography, saying he did it to "send it to the homies who were locked up".

He faces a third-degree felony charge of distributing pornographic material.

Hughes was on probation for other crimes at the time of his arrest.

NEW ZEALAND INMATE CLAIMS REFUSING MEN'S MAGAZINE BREACHES RIGHTS

In New Zealand, an inmate is claiming prison authorities are breaching human rights by refusing prisoners access to men's magazines and some music publications.

Additional details have been released about a High Court claim by Stephen Hudson, jailed this year for killing Palmerston North drug dealer Nicholas Pike in 2002.

He says the Corrections Department has breached his rights by removing his copy of Cosmopolitan magazine, and pictures of a cross and of a woman in her underwear.

The Attorney-General, on behalf of Corrections, says certain items were removed from Hudson's cell, but denies breaching his rights.

The case will be heard this year.