United States President Donald Trump is set to once again take centre stage in the government's coronavirus response after a White House debate over how best to deploy its greatest and most volatile asset — him — played out in public as his poll numbers falter.

One week after a campaign shake-up, the plan is for Trump to again become a regular public presence at the podium starting tomorrow as confirmed coronavirus cases spike nationwide.

Trump advisers have stressed the urgency of the President adopting a more disciplined public agenda in an effort to turn around his lagging poll numbers against Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Biden has built a larger lead than any candidate in 24 years, since Clinton '96.

Since then, most big leads have faded. Is Biden's lead different?https://t.co/yRynLa4UPE pic.twitter.com/M4vv4P8p4R — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) July 20, 2020



"I think it's a great way to get information out to the public," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office today, saying he hopes to discuss progress on vaccines and therapeutics.

His once-daily turns behind the White House briefing room podium largely ended in late April after the President's off-the-cuff suggestion that injecting toxic disinfectant could help treat the coronavirus.

In another sign of recalibration, Trump belatedly tweeted a photo of himself in a face mask, calling it an act of patriotism, after months of resistance to being publicly seen in the coverings — deemed vital to slowing the spread of the virus — as a sign of weakness.

“I don’t think he is reacting to the real carnage occurring across the United States. I think he is reacting to his plummeting poll numbers.” Dr. Jonathan Reiner, former White House medical adviser on President Trump resuming daily coronavirus briefings https://t.co/edbqv9DZkh pic.twitter.com/t2IYSNvJGM — OutFrontCNN (@OutFrontCNN) July 20, 2020



White House aides said the format, venue and frequency of the President's forthcoming appearances haven't been finalised. And it wasn't clear whether he would field questions or share the stage with others, including Vice-President Mike Pence and doctors Deborah Birx or Anthony Fauci.

But it all pointed to an apparent course-reversal. Trump for months had heeded aides who pushed for him to all but ignore the virus and instead focus on the economy and more politically advantageous terrain.

Trump will use the briefings "to speak directly to the American people about the federal government's coronavirus response and other pertinent issues," said White House deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews.

Among registered voters, Biden has fully erased Trump’s advantage on the economy, which we were still seeing in multiple polls as of couple weeks ago. Biden also had a slim edge on the economy in the Q poll last week. https://t.co/lWJa97LdE7 — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) July 20, 2020



The return to briefings has been championed in the West Wing by senior adviser Kellyanne Conway, who advocated publicly last week that Trump should return to the podium to more clearly highlight steps toward economic recovery but also create a stage to display leadership by addressing Americans' concerns about Covid-19.

"His approval rating on the pandemic was higher when he was at the podium," Conway said, in a tacit admission of what is largely unspoken aloud by Trump aides: that he is behind in both public and private surveys.

"It was at 51 per cent in March. And I think people want to hear from the president of the United States."

"It doesn't have to be daily," she added. "It doesn't have to be for two hours. But in my view, it has to be."

In addition to discussing medical developments, Trump also was expected to focus on his advocacy for schools to reopen for in-person education, following his threat to try to withhold federal funds from those that stick to remote education.

Biden's "careful, quiet campaign" is "denying Trump the boogeyman he needs to reenergize his base," which is why Trump and Fox News are "trying to run against Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Ilhan Omar instead," @ezraklein writes https://t.co/X3F6sgv3To — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 20, 2020



Other Trump aides have for months pushed the President to keep a lower profile on the virus response and instead champion the economic recovery and other issues with a clearer political upside.

That camp, led by chief of staff Mark Meadows, has attempted to plot out something close to a traditional messaging strategy for Trump to contrast him with Biden on policy issues.

In the last week, they've organised White House events highlighting Trump's efforts to support law enforcement, talk tough on China and roll back regulations, all while sharply criticising Biden.

And Trump himself has teased forthcoming moves on immigration and healthcare.

President Trump uses homeland security agency to fight his political battle against Democratic cities https://t.co/lOrCOPCRYK pic.twitter.com/TuRNl5ceRz — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 20, 2020



Meadows was among the most forceful White House aides in pushing Trump to end the once-daily coronavirus briefings more than two months ago after the President mused about injecting disinfectants as a cure for the virus. It sparked state medical warnings against the potentially deadly move.

The daily briefings were scrapped soon after that misstatement, fulfilling the hope of aides who saw them dragging down the President's poll numbers, particularly with older voters.

But the President himself had not abandoned the idea of reviving them in some form, telling aides he missed the early evening window in which he would dominate cable television ratings.

Trump to bring back coronavirus briefings in attempt to revive reelection campaign https://t.co/4aOKdLZYBE — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 21, 2020



Tellingly, when he announced that the news conferences could return, he did so with an eye toward its time slot.

The view in Trump's circle is that the President needs an alternate means to reach voters with his trademark rallies largely on hold because of the coronavirus. The President voiced frustration in recent days about his inability to hold a rally, blaming Democratic governors in battleground states for not waiving Covid-19 restrictions on large gatherings.

"I want to get out there and do the rally as soon as we can," Trump said on a call with Michigan supporters. "Between Covid and your governor's restrictions, it really makes it very difficult, but we'll be out there eventually. But in the meantime, we're doing it telephonically."

important to remember: the vast majority of Americans do not believe what President Trump says



in last week’s Quinnipiac poll, 66% of voters said they do not believe Trump is honest https://t.co/rrq1UQdbni — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) July 21, 2020



But there are few states that don't have rising Covid-19 cases or stringent restrictions.

Even in states where Republican governors may be willing to lift restrictions, campaign advisers worry about surging infection rates that could dissuade supporters from attending a rally.

A rally slated for New Hampshire, which has a low Covid-19 rate and a Republican governor, was scrapped in part because of fears of low attendance.

Instead, the campaign and White House are attempting to create alternate methods of holding events that could drive media coverage.

- AP