Panicked residents in Victoria's coronavirus hot spots have been rushing to buy face masks before the mandatory rule is enforced.

Victoria Pemier Daniel Andrews' announcement that from 11.59pm on Wednesday, those not wearing masks or facial coverings will receive a $200 fine.

As a result, shops in Melbourne and Mitchell Shire have seen an influx of customers this afternoon rushing to buy the soon-to-be essential item.

Friend posted this pic of people in Melbourne lining up for spotlight.

We all asked her why couldn’t she buy online? She goes “oh I have to see it in person to see if I like it...”

FFS, this is part of the problem. It’s a mask, and material will work. STAY AT HOME! pic.twitter.com/ciduhWWNqn — Kath (@Kathblue) July 19, 2020

On Twitter, people have described scenes of total chaos and wild queues as people "climb over each other" to buy either pre-made masks or the equipment needed to make their own.

Advertisement

"It is going NUTS here; car park full and queue of about 50 people waiting to get in!" one wrote, sharing a photo from a queue outside a Spotlight store.

"Lines up to 30 minutes at Spotlight in Springvale. Sewing machines almost gone.

Everyone buying fabric to make their own masks after mandatory rules set for residents in Melbourne lockdown areas," Herald Sun journalist Brooke Grebert-Craig wrote.

"Massive queue outside Chemist Warehouse … presumably getting masks just hours after mandatory masking in Victoria announced even though doesn't kick in for another three days," another tweeted.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews. Photo / Getty Images

"I was just in Chemist Warehouse and they are selling small boxes of disposable masks for $50. People climbing over each other getting as many as they can carry. Not good," a Melburnian tweeted of his experience.

Some expressed concern over the mad rush to snag a mask before the mandatory rule came in, pointing out the shopping expedition was in contrast to the government's "stay home" message.

Conflicting info from the Auatralian Govt! #COVID19Vic #MaskUpMelbourne now half of melb is going out to panic buy on masks coz theres 3 days til being fined. Do you want us at home or out at shopping centres now? Make up your mind! pic.twitter.com/m1lITBBQOi — V Greek (@greekopoulos) July 19, 2020

South Melbourne Spotlight a blood bath. — 👁👄👁 (@semisetadrift) July 19, 2020

Ahh yes. The #Masks panic buying has begun. The irony of 100's of people lining up to buy something to keep them safe in large crowds.

I can see the headlines now

Mask panic buying causes surge in cases. — Dem Fancy Productions (@DemFancy) July 19, 2020

Great idea in Melbourne. Send loads of panicked people into cramped Chemist warehouse stores to buy masks. Perfect conditions to spread the virus — Wayne Ellery (@WayneEllery) July 19, 2020

Lines up to 30 minutes at Spotlight in Springvale. Sewing machines almost gone. Everyone buying fabric to make their own masks after mandatory rules set for residents in Melbourne lockdown areas. #MaskUpMelbourne #Masks pic.twitter.com/fO8RZ98zCj — Brooke Grebert-Craig (@brooke_gc) July 19, 2020

Another user on Facebook said they had to join the "panic buying queue" outside a Chemist Warehouse where they bought a box of 50 disposable masks for $44 – pointing out an eerie detail on the item.

"Look where they're made?" the user wrote, showing a label on the side that read the masks were manufactured in Wuhan, China – where the first coronavirus outbreak occurred.

Advertisement

The simplest DIY mask yet - all you is a sock and a scissors pic.twitter.com/xYU0ZjHsSV — donal scannell (@donalscannell) May 11, 2020

However advice around the new rule is a little confusing.

Premier Andrews said earlier today it "can be a scarf, it can be a homemade mask", which is in contradiction to the previous advice cloth masks needed a minimum of 2-3 layers to be most effective.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria's daily record of 428 cases - 'We are in the fight for our lives'

• Covid 19 coronavirus: More than 400 new cases recorded in Victoria, biggest spike yet

• Covid-19 coronavirus: With 238 new cases in Victoria, restrictions could be tightened

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Stay at home orders for Aussie state of Victoria after 191 new cases confirmed

Epidemiologist Dr Abrar Ahmad Chughtai from the University of New South Wales said there were notable details to look for when purchasing or making a cloth face mask to ensure it works.

"Use two or three layers of fabric. Choose fabric with a high thread count – so a tighter weave, for instance, from a good quality sheet is generally better than a fabric (mask) with a looser weave that you can clearly see light through," he wrote in a blog post Monday.

My daughter has gone to Spotlight to buy some elastic to make masks. This is the cue. #facemasks #MaskUpMelbourne pic.twitter.com/Baad001JoI — Ange Recchia (@angesbiz) July 19, 2020

"Fabrics made with more than one type of thread, for instance cotton – silk, cotton – chiffon, or cotton – flannel, may be good choices because they provide better filtration and are more comfortable to wear."

Advertisement

Thoughts and prayers with the young shop assistants at Melbourne fabric stores who told me that last lockdown they got abused by customers for not having what they wanted. Now “Spotlight” is trending as apparently everyone is rushing out to buy mask fabric 😩 — Kellulz (@kellulz) July 19, 2020

On Thursday, cloth masks were found to be the "best weapon" when fighting the spread of coronavirus by two separate studies in the US, after surgical masks had previously been thought to be more effective.

Previously, health advice from Australia's chief medical officer Professor Paul Kelly stated wearing a face mask wasn't necessary.

But in the wake of Victoria's recent virus surge this advice had changed for people living in Greater Melbourne.

‌