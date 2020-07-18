A fire broke out Saturday in the Gothic cathedral of the western French city of Nantes, shattering stained glass windows and sending black smoke spewing from between its towers as firefighters fight the blaze.

Residents and tourists watched aghast, and emergency workers cordoned off the area around the St. Peter and St. Paul Cathedral, in the historical centre of this city on the Loire River.

UPDATE – The fire in the Cathedral in Nantes, France is still not under control as 60 firefighters rushed to the scene. #France #Nantes #Incendiepic.twitter.com/Lwz544Hqqi — ISCResearch (@ISCResearch) July 18, 2020

The local firefighter service warned people to avoid the area while efforts to extinguish the blaze are under way.

A City Hall official says the fire broke out Saturday morning inside the cathedral, and the cause is unclear.

Advertisement

The official is not authorised to be publicly named.

The fire broke the main stained glass windows between the two towers of the 15th century cathedral, which also suffered a serious fire in 1972.

Fire fighters brigade work to extinguish the blaze at the Gothic St. Peter and St. Paul Cathedral, in Nantes. Photo / AP

The fire is bringing back memories of the devastating blaze in Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris last year that destroyed its roof and collapsed its spire and threatened to topple the medieval monument.

- AP