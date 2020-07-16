A mother's alleged drunken 194km/h car race with her son's father ended in tragedy, as the pair's 1-year-old was killed when she struck a concrete marquee in Las Vegas.

The 23-year-old mother, Lauren Prescia, is facing charges after driving at high speed in a 72km/h zone before crashing into a sign while on her way to a custody exchange with the boy's father, Metro police said.

One-year-old Royce Jones died after his mother Lauren Prescia allegedly drove at 194km/h and crashed her car. Photos / Las Vegas Police Department, KNTV

Royce Jones died strapped into his baby seat, which was flung from the car by the force of the impact. The crash resulted in the car being split in two.

Prescia walked away from the smash uninjured, and was picked up by police slurring her words and reeking of alcohol shortly after, it is claimed.

Both Prescia and the father, Cameron Jones, have been arrested over their son's death.

Dashcam footage obtained by 8 News Now from Jose Escobedo shows a Mercedes speeding ahead of a Hyundai Sonata.

According to Metro police, Royce was in one car with his mother, while his father was in the other car.

Royce's father Cameron Jones claimed he was warning Prescia to slow down in the moments before Royce was killed. Photo / KNTV

The father later admitted to police that he and Prescia were speeding while driving to meet each other for a custody exchange.

Royce's father told KTNV he called Prescia on the phone before the crash, urging her to slow down.

"He didn't deserve that. He didn't deserve that. He was so perfect," Jones said. "She made a mistake, and my son paid for it."

On Tuesday morning, Prescia made her first appearance in court where the judge deemed Prescia a danger to the community because of her reckless driving.

The scene of the fatal crash in Las Vegas. Photo / Las Vegas Fire Department

"The fact that you would do that with your infant child in the car gives this court very grave concerns as to the safety of the community because the rest of the public is not immediately related to you by blood," the judge said.

A judge set bail at US$50,000. If she makes bail, she will be electronically monitored and will not be allowed to drive or consume alcohol.

She faces charges of driving under the influence resulting in death, reckless driving resulting in death and allowing child abuse or neglect.

Jones has been charged with reckless driving following the death of a juvenile.