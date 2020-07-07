Shoppers in Melbourne have flocked to supermarkets as the city is placed into lockdown, with a customer calling it "terrifying".
Panicked customers have rushed to Coles and Woolworths in Melbourne as lockdown measures come into force.
Just a day after they were scrapped, supermarkets have reinstated buying limits across Victoria as shoppers raid shelves.
Stores across the city were stripped bare on Tuesday night as customers made a mad rush to stock up after Premier Daniel Andrews reintroduced stage three coronavirus restrictions.
This is despite customers being allowed to shop during lockdown.
Woolworths reinstated a purchase limit of two items per customer early on Wednesday morning across 27 product categories in Victoria both in-store and online.
Coles put product limits on 20 products at stores in metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire.
The Woolworths product limits apply to:
Frozen vegetables
Frozen potatoes
Frozen fruit
Frozen fish
Frozen poultry
Pre-packed sausages from the meat department
Pre-packed burger patties, rissoles and meatballs from the meat department
Pre-packed carrots
Pre-packed potatoes
Chilled fresh milk
Sliced bread loaves from the bakery department
Frozen pizza
Frozen party snacks
Frozen meals
Frozen seafood
Chilled juice
Pre-packed bacon
Tissues
Dry pasta
Eggs
Flour
Hand sanitiser
Long life milk
Mince
Paper towel
Rice
Sugar
The existing limit of two toilet roll packs per customers remains in place in Victoria and all other states and territories.
The Coles two-pack limits apply to:
Chicken breast
Hand sanitiser
Chicken Thigh
Liquid soaps
Chilled pasta
Long-life milk
Eggs
Mince meat
Flour
Paper towels
Fresh white milk
Pasta
Frozen chips
Rice
Frozen desserts
Sugar
Frozen fruit
Tissues
Frozen vegetables.
Coles also has a one-pack limit on toilet paper.
Coles chief executive Steven Cain said while it was disappointing to reinstate purchase limits, it was an important measure to help manage demand for staple items at a critical time for many customers in Victoria.
"Our thoughts are with the many Victorians who will now be required to isolate at home, and we will continue to work with the state government to provide whatever assistance they need," Mr Cain said.
"To help provide a safer shopping experience in our stores, we would ask that customers continue to treat our team members with respect, observe social distancing in stores, make use of the sanitising stations at the entrance, and plan their visit so they can be 'speedy shoppers'."
A Woolworths spokesman said the move followed a surge in demand across Victoria overnight and would help ensure more customers had fair access to fresh food and essentials at Woolworths.
"All Woolworths supermarkets in Victoria will remain open throughout the next six weeks of stage three restrictions just as they did earlier this year," they said.
"We have more than enough stock flowing from our distribution centres into stores to support all our customers' food and grocery needs. We encourage our customers to continue shopping as they usually would."