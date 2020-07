Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was tested for Covid-19 after having an X-ray of his lungs today. He didn't say whether he was showing symptoms of the new coronavirus.

Brazil's presidency said in a statement the result of the test will be known tomorrow. Earlier Bolsonaro, who has repeatedly downplayed the risks of the disease, told supporters outside the presidential residence in capital Brasilia that he is feeling well.

Brazil's Supreme Court published documents in May showing that Bolsonaro tested negative three times in March after meeting United States President Donald Trump in Florida. The Brazilian leader hasn't said whether he took any additional tests for the disease since.

The dismissive response in Brazil as coronavirus cases top 1.6 million, second highest in world behind U.S. @BillWeirCNN reports @PamelaBrownCNN pic.twitter.com/lTVwEM4VO1 — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) July 6, 2020



Bolsonaro's prior tests were conducted using pseudonyms, as is customary for medical tests performed on Brazilian leaders in order to preserve their privacy.

Advertisement

The President has repeatedly appeared in public without wearing a mask, shaking hands with supporters and mingling with crowds. He has fiercely criticised local leaders' restrictions on activity and said the economic impact of shutdowns would inflict more hardship than the virus.

More than 65,400 people have died from Covid-19 in Brazil and there have been 1.6 million cases.

- AP