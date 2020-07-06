A satellite image from Planet Labs shows the substantial damage done by an explosion and a fire at an advanced centrifuge assembly plant at Iran's Natanz nuclear site.

Israel said it successfully launched a new spy satellite into space as its leaders hinted it was behind a massive fire at an Iranian nuclear site last week — potentially ratcheting up a long-running covert war.

If Israel was responsible for the fire at the heavily fortified Natanz facility, it would mark another in a series of strikes against Iran's nuclear programme attributed to Israel, while also risking Iranian retaliation on either Israeli or Western targets.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the launch of the new Ofek 16 satellite, the latest addition to a fleet deployed over the past two decades.

"The success of the Ofek 16 satellite very much increases our ability to act against Israel's enemies, near and far alike," he told his Cabinet. "It greatly expands our ability to act on land, at sea, in the air and also in space."

Advertisement

Report: Mossad foiled Iranian attacks on Israeli embassies in Europe, elsewhere | The Times of Israel https://t.co/rqxD87a57D — Sina Azodi (@Azodiac83) July 6, 2020



Netanyahu did not mention Iran or last week's fire. But the Islamic Republic is Israel's top security concern and a target of its satellite intelligence-gathering efforts.

After initially playing down last Friday's fire, Iranian officials over the weekend confirmed the blaze was much more powerful than initially indicated and that advanced centrifuges at the top-secret facility had been damaged.

Iran's nuclear agency said the damage to the centrifuges, which are used to enrich uranium for both civilian and military purposes, could delay research and development for the "medium term."

A new satellite photo released by Planet Labs Inc. showed extensive damage to the centrifuge facility. The image shows the roof apparently torn away by the blast and debris scattered across the ground.

#Israel launched the Ofek 16 satellite this morning from Palmachim base. Defense Ministry says it will “significantly enhance the intelligence capabilities” of the country pic.twitter.com/x1UMzhMfmO — Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) July 6, 2020



Iran has not directly blamed the fire on Israel or anyone else.

Israel, which accuses Iran of trying to develop nuclear weapons, has neither confirmed nor denied involvement in the fire. But a growing pile of evidence is pointing towards Israel — one of the few countries with the motivation and capability to pull it off.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi noted that it was Israel's long-term strategy to prevent Iran from gaining the ability to build a nuclear weapon. He made no mention of the Natanz incident but said that Israel takes "actions that are better left unsaid."

A group calling itself the "Cheetahs of the Homeland" has claimed responsibility for the fire. The fact that Iran experts have never heard of the group, and that Iranian opposition groups denied involvement, has raised questions about possible foreign involvement.

Advertisement

Excellent analysis by ⁦@noa_landau⁩ on Netanyahu’s failure to manage the Covid crisis. Confronting a pandemic calls for painstaking micro-management and Netanyahu is incapable of that and won’t delegate to anyone else either https://t.co/8J9NW4retV — Anshel Pfeffer (@AnshelPfeffer) July 6, 2020



The group, claiming its members were dissidents from Iranian security services, referred to the site as "Kashan," the home of a one-time Jewish community, instead of the modern name of Natanz.

Israel and the US are believed to have created the "Stuxnet" computer virus, which attacked Iran's nuclear programme a decade ago. At the time, Ashkenazi was Israel's military chief of staff.

More recently, Israel uncovered what it called Iran's "nuclear archive," a collection of thousands of documents seized by Mossad agents from a Tehran warehouse in 2018.

Israel says the documents prove that Iran intended to develop nuclear weapons and hid its efforts from the international community. Earlier this year, Israel was suspected of crippling an Iranian port in a hacking attack in response to an alleged Iranian cyber attack that targeted Israel's water supply.

“Israeli experts assess that the damage from the apparent explosion have set back #Iran’s nuclear program by a year, according to Channel 13 news.” https://t.co/bJft6nmAZq — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) July 5, 2020



The Natanz fire came less than a week after an explosion in an area east of Tehran that analysts believe hides an underground tunnel system and missile production sites.

Iran has long claimed its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes only. The International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN's nuclear watchdog, says Iran has been enriching uranium to about 4.5 per cent purity — below weapons grade but higher than the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal, which the US withdrew from.

Workers have also conducted tests on advanced centrifuges, according to the IAEA. Iran says its breaches are a response to President Donald Trump's decision to pullout of the deal and to impose painful economic sanctions.

“Any risky Israeli or American sabotage operation against Iranian attempts to develop centrifuges would underscore the incoherence of policies on Iran’s nuclear programme. Iran accelerated advanced centrifuges only after Trump pulled out of nuclear deal.” https://t.co/Gqgc5WY50T — Borzou Daragahi 🖊🗒 (@borzou) July 6, 2020



Yoel Guzansky, a senior fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies and former Iran specialist on Israel's National Security Council, said it was difficult to say for sure whether Israel was involved in the fire, either directly or with Western or Arab partners.

He also said that not everything that happens in Iran is necessarily the result of cyberwarfare or sabotage.

"Having said that, some of the things that happened in Iran in the last week are not coincidence," he said.

He said the perpetrators of the fire might have had several goals, most critically to slow Iran's nuclear programme. They might also have wanted to send a message to Iran that there is a cost for continued nuclear research. There might be pressure to draw Iran back to negotiations. Some international players might even dream of fomenting regime change.

The US has failed to provide sufficient evidence of an ongoing or imminent attack against its interests to justify the strike on #Soleimani's convoy as it left Baghdad airport, #UN special rapporteur Agnes Callamard has said. https://t.co/gr845Mq1gS — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) July 6, 2020



"Not everything is related to Israel. But I think Israel should be the most concerned about Iran advancing," Guzansky said.

The satellite launch did not appear to be directly connected to the developments in Natanz, given the lengthy preparations involved.

Beyond the nuclear programme, Israel is alarmed by Iran's development of long-range missiles, its support for hostile militant groups and Iran's ongoing military presence in Syria. Israel believes Iran is trying to help the Lebanese militant group Hizbollah to develop a guided-missile programme.

Israel does not confirm the number of its operational satellites but Amnon Harari, the head of the Defence Ministry's Space and Satellite Administration, mentioned at least two others: the Ofek 5, launched in 2002, and the Ofek 11, launched in 2016.

Government officials described the shooting of Hisham #alHashemi, who had written about politics, Islamic State and the role of Iran-backed militias in #Iraq, as a targeted killing but did not blame any particular group.https://t.co/n5UYj5nOY3 — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) July 6, 2020



Foreign threats require "constant monitoring," he told reporters. "You can assume that once you have more than one satellite in parallel in the sky, you achieve better visit times over the targets of interest."

Alex Fishman, the defence analyst of the Yediot Ahronot daily, said the suspicion that Israel was involved in last week's fire made sense, given Iran's economic troubles and coronavirus crisis.

"Someone decided that a window of opportunity had opened, that Iran was in distress, and that now was the time to strike wherever possible," he wrote.

- AP