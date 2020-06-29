An Australian teacher's aide who had been drinking and taking meth when she raped a 15-year-old boy claimed to have a "special bond" with her victim, who told a court he had been left "numb" and "broken" by the abuse.

Nicole Woods is awaiting sentencing for the assaults, which occurred at Staughton College in Melbourne in 2016.

Melbourne's County Court has heard how Woods was hired by the school to help visually impaired students, working from a "pod" at the rear of one of the school's classrooms.

It was from this pod that she lured the boy with food and promises of repairs for his mobile phone, before eventually sending him a message on Facebook asking him to "come play with her" in the private area.

Advertisement

What followed was six months of sexual abuse that left her victim profoundly damaged and Woods with charges of sexually penetrating a child under the age of 16.

She pleaded guilty to two charges.

The court is hearing submissions ahead of sentencing and heard from her victim in March, when he described the toll her actions had taken on him.

"I'm not innocent anymore," he said, going on to describe feeling "numb", "broken" and seeking relief through drugs and alcohol.

"Dark days, anger pain, can't sleep properly, sleep with a knife, cutting myself," he said.