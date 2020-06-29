German police believe a key piece of evidence proves prime suspect Christian Brueckner was outside the Ocean Club minutes before Madeleine McCann was snatched.

Brueckner had made a 30-minute call to a phone registered to a man named Diogo Silva just an hour before McCann disappeared.

Prosecutors have since traced the phone used by Brueckner, claiming it connected to the mast owned by the resort complex where the McCanns were staying.

The phone call has been a central part of the renewed police probe since the twice-convicted paedophile was named as a key suspect earlier this month.

Police are currently probing the call, but admit the content of the call is yet unclear.

Christian Brueckner's secret lair uncovered more than 8000 videos and files of his offending. Photo / Police

Brueckner is believed to have started the call at 7.32pm and ending at 8.02pm on May 3, 2007.

About an hour after the call ended, McCann was taken from the holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal.

She vanished between 9.10pm and 10pm.

Appearing on 60 Minutes, Prosecutor Hans Wolters said they feel they are close to locating the final pieces of evidence.

"We know that the phone number which was used by our suspect on May 3, 2007, was connecting to the mast which belongs to the Ocean Club in Praia da Luz," he said.

The room where Madeleine McCann was snatched from. Photo / Portuguese Police

TV host Liz Hayes then presses the prosecutor on if they can place Brueckner at the scene.

He replies: "Yes, we think so."

Police have since uncovered disturbing videos of some of Brueckner's worst offending, found inside one of his squalid "secret lairs".

More than 8000 files and videos were found, exposing the paedophile's horrible crimes.

Cops have however declined to reveal what evidence they have that McCann is dead, with British police still treating her vanishing as a missing persons probe.

When Hayes asked Wolters whether the files uncovered any evidence of McCann, he remained tight-lipped.

"I'm not able to say if there are pictures or if there are no pictures of Madeleine."

No charges have yet been filed against Brueckner, who has a record of sex offences and is now being linked to other missing children.

The man on the other end of Brueckner's call is now considered a "key witness".

Brueckner is currently serving time in jail after raping a 72-year-old woman in the resort town, and has already been linked to at least two other sex attacks on the Algarve.