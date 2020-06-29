Media reports are emerging of a new strain of flu which has the potential to become pandemic.

It emerged recently in China and is carried by pigs, scientists say.

The BBC reports that crucially it can infect humans.

News of a potentially problematic flu strain is something the world does not want to know as the globe struggles to deal with the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The BBC reports that researchers are worried the new virus could mutate so that it can spread easily between people.

They say it appears to be able to infect humans.

As with Covid-19, because it is new, people could have little or no immunity to the virus.

A swine flu outbreak in 2009 that began in Mexico was the last pandemic flu. It was less deadly than feared, largely because many older people had some immunity to it, probably because of its similarity to other flu viruses, the BBC reports.

The new flu strain, called G4 EA H1N1, is similar to 2009 swine flu. The scientists' research is in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.