Victoria has recorded 33 new coronavirus cases - marking the state's ninth consecutive day of double digit increases - and another death.

Seven of those are in hotel quarantine, nine are from known outbreaks, six are from routine testing and 11 are still under investigation.

It has been revealed that a family at the heart of one of Melbourne's largest clusters held an Eid celebration that broke public health restrictions.

The so-called Coburg cluster has now swelled to 14 people, while another family cluster in the north-western suburb of Keilor Downs has led to 15 infections. It comes after warnings that events such as large family gatherings could become "super-spreading" events.

More than 1000 ADF troops are being sent to Victoria to help with hotel quarantine and provide logistical support for testing.

Victoria yesterday confirmed another 20 cases of Covid-19 amid an outbreak in outer-suburban Melbourne, taking the number of diagnoses over the past 10 days to 210. NSW reported 10 new cases – all in hotel quarantine.

NSW Health confirmed that Lane Cove West Public School in Sydney's north would be shut for contact tracing and cleaning after a year two student contracted coronavirus.

Victoria premier, Daniel Andrews, said there will be a "suburban testing blitz" in ten suburbs.

The first of those will be Keilor Downs and Broadmeadows. Authorities will aim to testing at least half the residents in those suburbs.

"Those two suburbs, with the highest number of community transmission cases, we will test 50 per cent of those suburbs over the next three days," he said.

They will then continue the blitz in the following suburbs over the next 10 days.

The 10 suburbs are: Keilor Downs, Broadmeadows, Maidstone, Sunshine West, Albanvale, Hallam, Brunswick West, Reservoir, Pakenham, Fawkner.

"There will literally be hundreds and hundreds – indeed, the entire team is a thousand-strong – doorknockers out there, talking to the community, inviting them to come and get a free test, whether they be symptomatic or asymptomatic," Andrews said.

"That will be done in lots of new ways. For instance, we have ambulances and other vans that will literally be at the end of people's streets.

"So, they will be invited to come and get a test, and they'll only have to travel 50m or 100m in order to complete that test."

Andrews said numbers will continue to increase in the coming days as authorities test "entire suburbs".

"We will see these numbers go up in coming days," he said.

"That will be a measure of the work that we're doing, a measure of the success of this strategy.

"Now, we might all be very pleasantly surprised – test literally entire suburbs and not get many positive cases.

"That would be a great problem to have. But I am indicating to you, I think that we will see more cases, and that's exactly why we're doing this testing.

"To get to the bottom of how much virus is out there, to take direct action with those families, with those people that have tested positive, to keep them in their homes, and to make sure that they're not spreading the virus to anybody else."

The number of coronavirus infections around the world has exceeded 9.3 million.

