Hospital administrators and healthcare experts warned desperately that parts of the United States are on the verge of becoming overwhelmed by a resurgence of the coronavirus.

They are lamenting that politicians and a tired-of-being-cooped-up public are letting a disaster unfold.

The US recorded a one-day total of 34,700 new Covid-19 cases, just short of the nation's late-April peak of 36,400, according to the count kept by Johns Hopkins University.

While new cases have been declining steadily in early US hot spots such as New York and New Jersey, several other states set single-day case records this week, including Arizona, California, Mississippi, Nevada and Texas. Some of them also broke hospitalisation records, as did North Carolina and South Carolina.

And it's increasingly looking that we will go to new pandemic heights of cases, spread pic.twitter.com/80egJmFT92 — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) June 24, 2020



"People got complacent," said Dr Marc Boom, CEO of the Houston Methodist hospital system. "And it's coming back and biting us, quite frankly."

The stock market slid sharply today as the virus' resurgence clouded investors' hopes for a relatively quick economic turnaround. The virus in the US has been blamed for over 120,000 deaths — the highest toll in the world — and over 2.3 million confirmed infections.

Florida's single-day count of new confirmed cases surged to 5500, a 25 per cent jump from the record set last week and triple the level from just two weeks ago.

In Texas, which began lifting its shutdowns early on, on May 1, hospitalisations have doubled and new cases have tripled in two weeks.

Surgical masks are more effective than cloth face coverings. Other countries have produced enough for the public as well as for health care workers and have kept prices low or given them out free to the public. Why can't the United States do this? — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) June 24, 2020



At Houston Methodist's eight Texas hospitals, the Covid-19 patient count has tripled in the last month, to 312. About 20 per cent of the coronavirus tests the hospitals conduct now come back positive, compared with roughly 2 per cent to 4 per cent in mid-May.

If the trends don't change, the 2000-bed hospital chain could have 600 coronavirus patients in the next three weeks and could be forced to cancel nonessential surgeries, Boom said.

"We need everybody to behave perfectly and work together perfectly" to slow the infection rate, Boom said. "When I look at a restaurant or a business where people ... are not following the guidelines, where people are just throwing caution to the wind, it makes me angry."

–Every country that has not done enough testing has suffered terribly.



–Testing only hospitalized or severe cases will not stop the epidemic.



–Mexico needs at least 10 times more testing volume than it has right now. @beltrandelrio @DrEricDing. 👇 — lximenezfyvie (@lximenezfyvie) June 24, 2020



In Arizona, cases will probably exceed statewide hospital bed capacity within the next several weeks if the trend continues, said Dr Joseph Gerald, a University of Arizona public health policy professor.

"We are in deep trouble," said Gerald, urging the state to impose new restrictions on businesses, which Governor Doug Ducey has refused to do. Without such steps, Gerald said, the death toll will reach "unheard-of" levels.

Infectious-disease expert Dr Peter Hotez said he worries that the states will squander what time they have to head off a much larger crisis.

"We're still talking about subtlety, still arguing whether or not we should wear masks, and still not understanding that a vaccine is not going to rescue us," said Hotez, of the Baylor College of Medicine in Texas.

GOP lawmaker appropriates "my body, my choice" slogan to reject mask use https://t.co/Vb5gmraO50 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) June 24, 2020



Texas Governor Greg Abbott initially barred local officials from fining or penalising anyone for not wearing a mask as the state reopened.

After cases began spiking, he said last week that cities and counties could allow businesses to require masks. Both Abbott and Ducey are Republicans.

In Florida, several counties and cities have recently started requiring masks in public places and cracking down on businesses that don't enforce social distancing rules.

In a sign of the shift in the outbreak, New York, Connecticut and New Jersey announced they will require visitors from states with high coronavirus infection rates to quarantine themselves for 14 days.

That is a turnaround from March, when Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued such an order for visitors from the New York City area, where cases were surging at the time.

The Victory Day parade, coronavirus edition pic.twitter.com/hT9Z2pKvgo — Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) June 24, 2020



Cases are also surging in some other parts of the world. India reported a record daily increase of nearly 16,000 new cases, with an outbreak in the capital city of New Delhi becoming a rising concern.

Mexico, where testing rates have been low, also set a record with more than 6,200 new cases.

But China appears to have tamed a new outbreak in Beijing, once again demonstrating its ability to quickly mobilise its vast resources by testing nearly 2.5 million people in 11 days. China reported 12 cases nationwide, down from 22 the day before.

Unemployment in South Africa hit a record high of over 30% in the first quarter of this year, and that's even before the impact of COVID-19 https://t.co/PiqGoIrB9s pic.twitter.com/JBEw5twIlC — Reuters (@Reuters) June 24, 2020



In Europe, countries are both easing and increasing restrictions as the outbreaks evolve.

Slovenia reintroduced mandatory use of face masks in public transportation and other enclosed public spaces after cases spiked in recent days, while Belgium said theatres and swimming pools could reopen next month. Infections there have nosedived over the past two months.

In Africa, African Centres for Disease Control and Prevention chief John Nkengasong said the outbreak is "picking up speed very quickly," with a steep increase in cases and deaths as more countries loosen lockdowns. Africa has seen nearly 325,000 cases and over 8600 deaths.

Worldwide, more than 9.2 million people have been confirmed infected, and close to a half-million have died, by Johns Hopkins' count.

- AP