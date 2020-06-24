America has three black senators and they are heading policing reform in the United States Congress: Kamala Harris and Cory Booker for the Democrats and Tim Scott for the Republicans.

AP spoke to Harris and Scott.

Senator Kamala Harris is a co-author of the Democrats' police reform bill in Congress. Photo / AP

: Do you think that swift compromise is still possible (on police reform legislation)? And if you do have to compromise, what do you think are the pieces in your bill that have the most potential to save lives?

HARRIS: The problem is that we have American lives that have ended at the hands of excessive force and police brutality. And we need to address it, and (Democrats') bill, the Justice in Policing Act, is frankly quite narrowly tailored to specifically address the need for accountability and consequences when there is the situation where police officers have broken the rules and broken the law.

You have the Republican leader, (Mitch) McConnell, essentially saying that he is not going to invite any kind of conversation or discourse before a vote (on the Republican bill tomorrow). The two lead senators on the Justice in Policing Act, Senator Cory Booker from New Jersey and myself, both serve on the Judiciary Committee. The Judiciary Committee was designed just for this type of issue.

So if there was an intent to have a meaningful dialogue and discussion toward real solutions that have teeth, it should have gone there. And instead it's "We're in leadership, we hold all the cards, you take it. You take what we're offering you even if it's crumbs on the table." Well, we're not going to go for that. And frankly, I will speak for myself, I'm not going to be played that way.

: Some of these things that are in the Justice in Policing Act are things that are either still allowed in California or were only recently reformed. Could you have pushed harder for some of these things to happen earlier in California?

HARRIS: The point of your question actually speaks to the issue at hand, which is even in a state like California, which has been a leader on reforming the criminal justice system, we still aren't where we need to be. And it speaks to the fact that I know well that there are a lot of folks and a lot that is invested in the status quo, it is deeply rooted. Within the system, there is a real hesitance, if not hostility, to reform and change.

One of the greatest, I think, counterforces to that status quo ... has been Black Lives Matter and the brilliance of that movement and its leaders. That has created this kind of counterforce, so that those who are within a system can have greater leverage to force or compel change. But there's still so much more to do and that speaks to exactly our bill, the Justice in Policing Act, which is these are the things we need to institute at a national and at a federal level.

: Vice-President Joe Biden has overwhelming support among older black voters, but he's struggled to gain more widespread support from young black and Latino progressive voters. What do Democrats need to do to get those voters energised and come out in November?

HARRIS: We need to listen. The strength and the beauty of this movement around policing is, I think, an extension of what I know from being on the campaign trail for a year, which is that there are a lot of issues that are impacting so-called younger voters that have gone unaddressed. One of the best ways to actually address those issues is to listen and let the people tell you their needs and tell you what they want. We have to listen to them, and we have to respond to their needs in a way that we provide them with their rightful role of leadership as opposed to expecting them to just follow.

: Beyond policing, what do you think needs to be done to address inequalities that have been laid bare in the Black community as a result of the Covid-19 crisis that we're in? Do you think that the Democrats need a more robust agenda when it comes to Black America?

HARRIS: There's a lot that needs to be addressed, and it relates to everything from public health and long-standing disparities based on race. It is about what we need to do around the economy, it is about what we need to do around education. It's about environmental policy and environmental justice and a number of other issues.

One of the things that we need to do is obviously fight to keep the Affordable Care Act. But we also need to address the long-standing disparities that exist when we know that African Americans are 20 per cent more likely to have asthma, 40 per cent more likely to have high blood pressure, that black women are three times more likely to have lupus than white women, when we know that black women are three to four times more likely to die in connection with childbirth than other women. So there's a lot of work to do there, and it is about accessibility, it is about affordability, it is about bias in the healthcare delivery system — racial bias, institutional and systemic racism.

I have proposed the Racial Disparities Act. It would track where these disparities exist as we continue to deal with the coronavirus pandemic because we still are at a place where hundreds of people are dying in our country a day.

: A lot of voices in your party have begun to say Biden needs to have a black woman on the ticket. Do you think that is what is necessary to kind of rise to the occasion of this moment?

HARRIS: I will tell you and I say this with all sincerity and honesty and candor: I want Joe Biden to pick whoever is going to help him win. Period. He has to win. There is too much at stake in our country right now. Donald Trump has been a failure as a president on almost every level. He came into office trying to sow hate and division among us. He has been dishonest with the American people tens of thousands of times. He has failed to lead on the greatest public health crisis and therefore economic crisis we've seen in generations, where he was in abject denial and then basically tried to muzzle the healthcare experts and mislead the American people. We need a president of the United States who has in their DNA the ability and the desire to lift up the condition and the spirit of the American people. And I know Joe Biden can do that, and he needs to win.

In this January 3, 2017, file photo, Vice-President Joe Biden administers the Senate oath of office to Senator Tim Scott, as his mother Frances Scott, holds a bible. Photo / AP file

ONCE RELUCTANT, GOP'S ONLY BLACK SENATOR NOW LEADS ON RACE

When he first ran for office in 1994, they scrawled the N-word on his lawn signs. By the time he came to Congress, he had to unplug the phone lines because callers brought the staff to tears. Even after he became a US senator, the Capitol quickly became just another place where he would be stopped by the police.

Initially reluctant to focus on race, Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina is now a leading Republican voice, teaching his party what it's like to be a black man in America when the police lights are flashing in the rearview mirror.

He has been pulled over by law enforcement "more than 18 times," Scott said in an interview with AP.

"I'm thinking to myself how blessed and lucky I am to have 18 different encounters and to have walked away from each encounter."

As the only black Republican in the Senate, Scott's role is heavy with a certain weight. He is leading a task force of GOP senators drafting the Justice Act, law enforcement changes set for a test vote this week. But it's also a historic opportunity to speak to Republicans about race — as a conservative, a Christian and a Southerner from the state where the Civil War began.

He rejects the concept of systemic racism, which puts him at odds with many black Democrats who demand a broader police overhaul than his proposed bill. Instead, he places his faith where he says he has seen the change, in people's hearts.

He shares his experience as a black American in the 21st century, including this year when he was pulled over for failing to signal early enough for a lane change — or, as he called it, stopped for "driving while black."

"I just can't imagine the pressure he must be under, though, as the only African American Republican," Representative Karen Bass, the chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, said in an interview.

"That he has to sit there with those senators and go through his experiences and hope that they have some measure of empathy," said Bass, who is leading Democrats' policing bill and working with Scott, whom she has known for years.

"It's exhausting," she said. "Racism is exhausting."

As massive demonstrations over the May 25 killing of George Floyd in Minnesota spilled into a worldwide reckoning over police tactics and racial injustice, Scott quietly approached Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell at the GOP senators' weekly private luncheon.

Scott whispered in McConnell's ear that he wanted a seat at the table drafting legislation.

"I'm the guy that actually has the experience," he told McConnell. The leader agreed.

Broaching law enforcement changes is a new priority for the GOP, which proudly calls itself the party of Lincoln but has wrestled with race in the modern era, becoming more aligned with the "law and order" approach now embraced by President Donald Trump than a civil rights platform.

"He's been working for this moment his whole life," said House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy of California.

Scott's family taught him to stay steady amid hardship. His grandfather picked cotton as a child and his grandmother cleaned homes. His own parents separated when he was young. Scott's father was in the military, and his mother worked double shifts as a nursing assistant to provide for him and his brother. He acknowledges in his memoir that he almost flunked his first year of high school, before going on to become senior class president and attend university.

He is among a generation of Capitol Hill Republicans — along with McCarthy and Senator Marco Rubio, both of whom he counts as friends — who came of age during the Reagan years, carrying a conservative's belief in the wellspring of opportunity awaiting hard work. Elected to the House on the 2010 Tea Party wave, Scott was tapped for a vacant Senate seat in 2012 and went on to win it outright in 2014.

"He found his political legs and political wings at a unique time in this country," said Antjuan Seawright, a Democratic strategist in South Carolina. "He was able to tap into something that was not known, so he made the unknown known, a black Republican."

Protesters in Lafayette Square near the White House in Washington, demonstrate against the death of George Floyd. Photo / AP file

And yet, Scott can speak with authenticity about experiences of racism that transcend party. "I am going to be black for the rest of my life," he writes in his biography.

With the 2014 Missouri death of Michael Brown, and the 2015 South Carolina killing of Walter Scott, no relation, he wrote, "It was becoming harder and harder not to speak out."

What started as a series of Senate speeches about his experiences has led to this defining moment, drafting legislation at a time of history.

"He's been able to diversify the conversation in America about the African American community ... and how we fit into this larger pulse of what we call America," said Stephen Gilchrist, the chairman and CEO of the South Carolina African American Chamber of Commerce. "And yeah, that does draw criticism because, in many respects, it does not toe the line."

If anything, Scott objects not to those in his party learning the toll of racism, but critics from the left who question his policy decisions as a black man. He publicly spoke out against Trump's 2017 comments of fine people on "both sides" of the neo-Nazi protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, and has since blocked some of the President's judicial nominees over their views. He notes there are only two black Democratic senators.

During an interview at his Washington office, Scott explained that he believes there's value in having the person who has "gone through the pain and the misery" of bias writing the policing bills that could become law.

"Esther 4:14 says, 'For such a time as this,'" he told AP.

"I think it is important that, in the history of eternity, that I had the good fortune of being born in the place where the US Civil War started, being elected in the seat that Strom Thurmond used to hold, to be in a position to have this serious conversation that confronts racial outcomes in this nation," he said.

"I think it's a blessing from God."

- AP