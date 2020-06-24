Chinese and Indian military commanders have agreed to disengage their forces in a disputed area of the Himalayas following a clash that left at least 20 soldiers dead, both countries said.

The commanders reached the agreement in their first meeting since the June 15 confrontation, the countries said.

The confrontation in the Galwan Valley, part of the disputed Ladakh region along the Himalayan frontier, was the deadliest between the two countries in 45 years.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said "the two sides had a frank and in-depth exchange of views on the prominent issues in the current border control and agreed to take necessary measures to cool down the situation."

Advertisement

Covid-19 - ‘There are reasons to fear not only that conflict will help the virus to spread, but also that its spread may worsen wars. The two could feed upon each other, creating a cycle of misery it is difficult to arrest’ ⁦@TheEconomist⁩ https://t.co/KhY4e3u2BY — James Denselow (@jamesdenselow) June 23, 2020



The Indian Army said in a statement that "commander-level talks ... were held at Moldo in (a) cordial, positive and constructive atmosphere. There was mutual consensus to disengage."

Zhao denied apparent speculation by an Indian government minister that 40 Chinese troops had died in the June 15 clash. "I can tell you responsibly that it is false information," he said at a daily briefing.

India has said that 20 of its soldiers died. China has not released any information on casualties on its side.

The Lowy Institute's annual poll on understanding Australian attitudes to the world has captured a growing distrust in China and political leadership in the United States. https://t.co/1XlLtD8xuv — SBS News (@SBSNews) June 23, 2020



Soldiers brawled with clubs, rocks and their fists in the thin air at 4270m above sea level, but no shots were fired, Indian officials have said.

The soldiers carry firearms but are not allowed to use them under a previous agreement in the border dispute.

Indian security officials have said the fatalities were caused by severe injuries and exposure to subfreezing temperatures.

The valley falls within a remote stretch of the 3380km Line of Actual Control — the border established following a war between India and China in 1962 that resulted in an uneasy truce.

-AP