A Siberian town with the world's widest temperature range has recorded a new high amid a heat wave that is contributing to severe forest fires.

The temperature in Verkhoyansk hit 38C on Saturday, according to Pogoda i Klimat, a website that compiles Russian meteorological data.

The town is located above the Arctic Circle in the Sakha Republic, about 4660km northeast of Moscow.

The town of about 1300 residents is recognised by the Guinness World Records for the most extreme temperature range, with a low of minus-68C and a previous high of 37.2C.

Much of Siberia this year has had unseasonably high temperatures, leading to sizable wildfires.

In the Sakha Republic, more than 275,000ha are burning, according to Avialesokhrana, the government agency that monitors forest fires.