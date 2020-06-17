Joe Biden called on United States President Donald Trump to "wake up" to the damage being done by the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Vice-President's remarks today served as a scathing critique of the President's leadership of the country during the economic reopening under the virus.

"Donald Trump wants to style himself as a wartime president. Unlike any other wartime leader, he takes no responsibility, he exercises no leadership, now he has just flat surrendered the fight," Biden said at a recreation centre in Darby, Pennsylvania, a town in the Philadelphia suburbs.

At times pounding his podium for emphasis, Biden charged that the President is trying to declare the pandemic over and done with even as it continues to kill Americans and wreak havoc on the economy.

"Mr President, don't leave the American people to face this threat on their own, with no guidance, resources or leadership from the federal government."

He added, "Don't waste any more of our time."

“Americans need a President who will put the American people first, not his or her own ego. ... I’m ready on day one, after more than 3 years in office, why isn’t Donald Trump ready? Mr. President, wake up. Get to work. There’s so much more to be done,” fmr. VP Joe Biden says. pic.twitter.com/8NZGnZZzDh — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) June 17, 2020



While Biden has spent the better part of the last month ratcheting up his critique of Trump over everything from his response to George Floyd's killing by police to his handling of the economy, the 15-minute speech today marked his sharpest remarks yet on the President's handling of the virus outbreak.

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee attacked Trump for the high rate of US deaths and charged that the economy is "still sputtering."

With "no clear guidance" from the federal government on how businesses should respond, Biden warned the economic outlook could get worse.

"We may lose some of the progress we've begun to make all because he's lost interest," Biden said.

A group of several prominent Republican operatives have launched a new super PAC, Right Side PAC, that aims to target anti-Trump Republicans and turn them out to vote for former Vice President Joe Biden. https://t.co/wbIuHgsEid — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 17, 2020



Earlier today, at a soul food restaurant and bar in the Philadelphia suburbs, Biden met a handful of small-business owners for a socially distanced listening session to hear how the coronavirus pandemic has affected their businesses.

Sitting 2m apart from each other around tables outdoors, the local business owners expressed concerns over a lack of guidance from the federal government on reopening.

Scott Richardson, the owner of Occasionally Yours Cafe and catering company in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania, said he cut his workforce from 12 employees to four amid the pandemic.

He told Biden that he voted for Trump in 2016, but now he says the president is more interested "in day trading" than long-range planning to combat the coronavirus.

Biden, in a hint of remarks to come, told the group that "no one" in the Trump Administration "is taking responsibility" during the outbreak.

If Bolton had done his duty and come forward earlier, there is a decent chance Republicans might have seen inevitable and replaced Trump with Pence. If so, odds are many more Americans would be alive and Pence wouldn’t be 14 points behind Biden. Character is destiny. — stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) June 17, 2020



Last week, Biden was in Philadelphia to unveil a multifaceted plan he said would gradually reopen the economy, increasing growth while not putting business owners or consumers at unnecessary risk.

The former Vice-President promised that, if elected, he would guarantee testing for the virus and protective equipment to guard against its spread for people called back to work.

He also wants to use federal funds to ensure paid leave for anyone who falls ill, or cares for those who do, and to create a national contact tracing workforce or "job corps" of at least 100,000 to call people who test positive, track down their contacts and get them into quarantine.

Biden further proposed a "safe shopper" programme meant to make returning consumers less wary of getting sick.

His campaign hasn't said how much all that would cost, however, and Biden himself even made a joking reference to being a "big-spending Democrat." But he countered, "If we don't do this, we're going to be in deep, deep, deeper trouble economically."

BIDEN: "It's not that Donald Trump doesn't recognize the importance of testing. It's that he's not up to the task or doesn't care... Just like he couldn't wish COVID-19 away in March, just like he couldn't tweet it away in April, he can't ignore it away in June." — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) June 17, 2020



The former Vice-President says Trump has repeatedly prioritised the economy and the standing of financial markets over the nation's health, saying, "Trump has basically had a one-point plan: Open businesses."

Trump's re-election campaign argues that the Republican president issued "science-based" guidelines to jump-start the economy weeks before Biden did.

Since ending two-plus months of exclusively virtual campaigning from home amid the pandemic on Memorial Day, Biden has attended gatherings with small crowds a couple of times a week.

He's never strayed far from home, though, except when he headed to Houston to meet with the family of George Floyd — whose death in police custody in Minnesota has sparked weeks of protests around the country on racial inequities.

My deep dive into how the racial justice movement of the last three weeks is boosting candidates like @JamaalBowmanNY, @MondaireJones and @Booker4KY, and what it means for Biden in November: https://t.co/jdWcGl4iGs — Charlotte Alter (@CharlotteAlter) June 17, 2020



Still, Pennsylvania is important because exceedingly narrow victories in the state as well as in Michigan and Wisconsin clinched the White House for Trump in 2016.

Biden's campaign has pledged to resume a normal campaign schedule that will take him around the country, but not before authorities and health officials deem it safe. Trump will be in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for his first major campaign rally in months this weekend — though he doesn't take questions from voters at such events.

Tim Murtaugh, a spokesman for the President's re-election campaign, slammed Biden for preferring "campaigning from the comfort of his basement" rather than "travelling the country meeting voters and making the case for his candidacy."

"These events have been either tightly controlled or covered by press in a pool arrangement," Murtaugh wrote of the former Vice-President's recent stops.

"At what point will Biden subject himself to the scrutiny American voters deserve when considering the next President of the United States?"

