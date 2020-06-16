Joe Biden pulled in US$81 million ($124m) for his election effort in the month of May, a massive sum that shows the extent to which Democrats have unified behind the former Vice-President as he seeks to defeat Republican President Donald Trump.

Then today, he broke his own single-event record by taking in US$6 million during an online fundraiser with Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, a former primary campaign rival, that was attended by over 600 people.

The amount of money Biden is pulling in suggests he won't have difficulty amassing the resources needed to compete with Trump, even in the midst of a pandemic that has tanked markets, forced many out of work, or otherwise crimped peoples' ability to spend.

It also shows how far Biden has come from the Democratic primary, when his cash-strapped campaign was repeatedly out-raised by his rivals and lacked the money for TV advertising in key states.

"I understand what these dollars mean," Biden wrote in an email to supporters, announcing his May cash haul today. "When facing uncertainty and recession, you chose to back me. I will never forget that. And I promise that when I'm president, I won't let you down."

More than half of those who contributed to him last month were new donors, Biden's campaign said. The number of those who gave online has also tripled since February.

"I'm in awe of this sum of money," Biden wrote. "Just a few months ago, people were ready to write this campaign off. Now, we are making huge dents in Donald Trump's warchest. Every single dollar is going to make sure he is only a one-term president."

The US$80.8 million Biden and the Democratic National Committee raised in May is his biggest cash take yet. Trump and the Republican National Committee have not yet released their numbers for the month.

Trump enjoys a massive cash-on-hand advantage and was sitting on over US$250 million. But he has also spent big on national advertising that has yet to dent Biden's standing in public opinion polls.

In April, Trump and the Republican National Committee barely edged Biden, taking in US$61.7 million, compared to the US$60 million Biden raised with the DNC.

Biden's campaign also says it has benefited from a fundraising surge to progressive groups during the recent period of civil unrest.

