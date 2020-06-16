New pictures have emerged showing what happened before London protest hero Patrick Hutchinson's viral act of kindness.

Images of Hutchinson at the Black Lives Matter rally at Waterloo Station showing him carrying an injured counter-protester out of harm's way have been shared around the world.

Media organisations around the world yesterday focused on one image – a front-on photograph of Hutchinson with the protester draped over his shoulder.

But the image, captured by Reuters photographer Dylan Martinez, told only part of the story.

New images have emerged showing the counter-protester clashing with Black Lives Matter protesters, covering his head and being knocked to the ground.

The cigarette is seen clearly in this image. Photo / Getty Images

A man appears to put out a cigarette on the head of a counter-protester, who was later rescued by BLM supporter Patrick Hutchinson. Photo / Getty Images

One image appears to show a man putting out a cigarette on the counter-protester's face.

Others show him being protected by Black Lives Matter protesters who formed a guard around him to protect him after he became separated from others on his side of the protest.

Hutchinson has told how he found the man lying on stairs cowering and surrounded by protesters. He told CNN he just wanted to get him to safety.

"My real focus was on avoiding a catastrophe," he said.

A large crowd gathers as the man is carried away. Photo / Getty Images

"All of a sudden the narrative changes into 'Black Lives Matters, Youngsters Kill Protesters.' That was the message we were trying to avoid," Hutchinson said.

He said his friends formed a protective ring around the man as he scooped him up and carried him clear of rising anger at the protests where more than 100 people were arrested.

"I am carrying him, my friends are protecting myself and the man on my shoulder," he said.

"He was still receiving blows, you can feel people trying to hit him.

The injured man was identified as a far-right protestor. Photo / Getty Images

"There were people trying to protect him. At the same time (I) carried him over to the police and I said, 'Here you are.' One of them said, 'Thank you – you did a good thing there.'"

Hutchinson, who is a martial arts expert, told the UK's Channel 4 News that he didn't think about the colour of the man's skin.

"It's not black versus white, it's everyone versus the racists," he said.

"His life was under threat so I just scooped him up on to my shoulders and started marching towards the police with him.

"It was scary. But you don't think about it at the time, you do what you've got to do."

Channel 4 journalist Keme Nzerem spoke with Hutchinson after Saturday's protests.

"I know nothing about the man I saved," Hutchinson said.

A man holds his head as he sits on the ground after a group of men carried him away after he was allegedly attacked by some of the crowd of protesters. Photo / Getty Images

"I think he was partially drunk, I think he was partially unconscious.

"I just want equality – for all of us. At the moment the scales are unfairly balanced and I just want things to be fair – for my children and my grandchildren.

"I dread to think what would have happened (if we hadn't been there). I had no plans to go up there … I was at home looking after my grandchildren and my friend said we've gotta go and protect the women and the children."

Police said on Sunday they arrested 113 people in total for a range of offences including violent disorder and assault on officers, while 23 officers suffered minor injuries.

Television footage showed some agitators throwing punches, bottles and smoke bombs at officers, as well as scuffling with rival protesters supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.