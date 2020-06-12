Supporters of US president Donald Trump will have to sign a waiver before they attend his political rally in Tulsa next week.

To purchase tickets for the event, attendees have to not to sue the president's campaign and other entities if they contract Covid-19.

The US has the world's worst death toll for the coronavirus, with 115,000 dead and more than two million infected.

If you're looking to attend President Trump's rally in Tulsa next Friday, you must first agree not to sue him if you get coronavirus

"By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to Covid-19 exists in any public place where people are present," the form said.

It goes on to say that by attending the June 19 rally "you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to Covid-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President ... liable for any illness or injury."

Check out the disclaimer at the bottom of the general admission page for next week's Trump rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Venue capacity is more than 19,000 people.

By obtaining tickets through the form, rally attendees are also not able to sue the Bank of Oklahoma Centre, the venue for the rally, ASM Global, which is the venue's management company and "any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers", the disclaimer said.

The Trump campaign officially announced the Tulsa, Oklahoma rally on Thursday afternoon.

Trump's announcement made waves after the nation has seen two weeks of protests over the death of George Floyd, a black Minneapolis man, at the hands of a white police officer.

The date is significant because it's Juneteenth, which marks the day the last slaves were informed of their freedom via the Emancipation Proclamation.

The city is significant because Tulsa was where one of the worst racial episodes in US history occurred 99 years ago.

On May 31 and June 1, 1921, white residents attacked and killed black residents in the Greenwood district of Tulsa that was referred to at the time as "Black Wall Street".

Stores and homes were looted and burned. White assailants even used airplanes to drop firebombs, some eyewitnesses said.

There's a continued search for mass graves.

Younger audiences learned this piece of horrific American history last year when it was depicted on the HBO show 'Watchmen'.

"This isn't just a wink to white supremacists - he's throwing them a welcome home party," Senator Kamala Harris said in reaction to the rally plans, according to the Associated Press. Harris, a California Democrat, is a vice-presidential contender.

Sherry Gamble Smith, the president of the Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce, named after the neighbourhood that was attacked, said, "Tulsa is outraged."

"To choose the date, to come to Tulsa, is totally disrespectful and a slap in the face to ever happen," Gamble Smith told the AP.

At the rally itself, the Trump campaign has not announced any social distancing plans, though spokesman Tim Murtaugh said, "There will be health precautions".