A stolen car was being driven on the wrong side of a Queensland road when it clipped a roundabout and rolled, killing four teenagers on board, police say.

Lucius Baira-Hill, 13, Aaliyah Tappa Brown, 17, Rayveena Coolwell, 15, and Cayenne Nona, 14, died at the scene in Townsville yesterday morning.

Witnesses said the car was "doing at least 120km/h" before it hit the roundabout and flipped.

Emergency crews were called to the corner of Duckworth Street and Bayswater Road at Garbutt just before 4.30am after the car crashed into a light pole. Photo / news.com.au

Emergency crews were called to the corner of Duckworth Street and Bayswater Road at Garbutt just before 4.30am after the car crashed into a light pole.

Advertisement

The car involved in the crash was reported stolen earlier that morning.

The 14-year-old driver was taken to Townsville Hospital in a stable condition after suffering minor injuries.

He has since been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

He was also charged with two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and burglary, as well as a count of possessing dangerous drugs.

He did not apply for bail when he faced Townsville Children's Court this morning.

People are placing tributes of flowers and stuffed toys near the scene of the accident.

One sign said, "Fly high Luie".

A witness, who claimed he saw the vehicle speeding moments before the crash, told the Townsville Bulletin on condition of anonymity that he was convinced an accident was about to occur.

Advertisement

"They were doing at least 120km down Hodges Crescent and I said to my missus they're going to kill someone, there were no police around, just these two cars and they just kept doing blocks," he said.

Superintendent Glen Pointing said police had seen that vehicle earlier in the night.

Cayenne Nona, Rayveena Coolwell, Lucius Baira-Hill and Aaliyah Tappa Brown were all killed. Photo / Supplied

"And there was another stolen vehicle getting around to Townsville last night, and there were some reports that those vehicles were getting around the streets driving dangerously," he said.

Emergency crews were called to the corner of Duckworth Street and Bayswater Road at Garbutt just before 4.30am after the car crashed into a light pole. Photo / news.com.au

Superintendent Pointing said at no time did they pursue the car or attempt to intercept it.

Pictures from the scene showed a badly damaged white car resting upside down at the intersection.

Debris was strewn across the road, with a tyre reportedly found hundreds of metres up the street.

"Any event like this is a tragedy. We don't like going to these incidents. As I said, it is a tragedy for the children involved, it is a tragedy for their families, and it is all so confronting to first responders, whether they be police, fire, ambulance. Everyone involved," Superintendent Pointing said.