Minneapolis City Council members are speaking up in support of radical changes in their city's police department.

Nine of the council's 12 members appeared at a rally in a city park Sunday afternoon (US time) and vowed to end policing as the city currently knows it. Council Member Jeremiah Ellison promised that the council would "dismantle" the department.

Minneapolis was the centre of both violent and peaceful protests following the Memorial Day death of George Floyd. Floyd, a black man in handcuffs, died after a white officer pressed his knee on Floyd's neck, ignoring Floyd's "I can't breathe" cries and holding it there even after Floyd stopped moving.

Community activists have criticised the department for years for what they say is a racist and brutal culture that resists change.

Advertisement

The state of Minnesota launched a civil rights investigation of the department last week, and the first concrete changes came Friday when the city agreed to ban chokeholds and neck restraints.

A more complete remaking of the department is likely to unfold in coming months.

READ MORE:

• George Floyd death: Sacked policeman flees Minneapolis for his safety

• George Floyd death: Tanker truck barrels into crowd of protesters in Minneapolis

• George Floyd protests: Minneapolis police face civil rights probe over Floyd death

• George Floyd killing: Minneapolis police station on fire, Trump threatens to act, National Guard called in

Across the US, protesters are pushing to "defund the police" over the death of George Floyd and other black Americans killed by law enforcement.

Their chant has become rallying cry — and a stick for President Donald Trump to use on Democrats as he portrays them as soft on crime.

Supporters say it isn't about eliminating police departments or stripping agencies of all of their money. They say it is time for the country to address systemic problems in policing in America and spend more on what communities across the U.S. need, like housing and education.

State and local governments spent US$115 billion ($176 billion) on policing in 2017, according to data compiled by the Urban Institute.

"Why can't we look at how it is that we reorganize our priorities, so people don't have to be in the streets during a national pandemic?" Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza asked during an interview on NBC's Meet the Press.

Advertisement

The group MPD150, which says it is "working towards a police-free Minneapolis," argues that such action would be more about "strategically reallocating resources, funding, and responsibility away from police and toward community-based models of safety, support, and prevention."

"The people who respond to crises in our community should be the people who are best-equipped to deal with those crises," the group wrote on its website.

-AP