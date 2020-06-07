A Canadian man sparked outrage after he wore blackface to a Black Lives Matter protest at the weekend.

The unidentified man was arrested for breach of the peace after the incident in Toronto's Nathan Phillips Square, which saw him shout "I got a tan" as he was led away.

His appearance infuriated protesters, who shouted that he was "disrespectful" and threw water at him.

Responding to protesters, the man yelled "If I want to put this on my face I can put this on my face."

When police approached him, he told officers that he wasn't "trying to be disruptive".

He is yet to be charged with any offence, and police said that "inquiries continue".



Tensions have been high in Toronto after the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet added to public frustration with police following the death of George Floyd in the US.

The 29-year-old Black woman died after falling from her balcony while police were in her apartment after they were called for mental health assistance.

Justin Trudeau's previous use of blackface has dogged him since photos emerged last year. Photo / Supplied

Blackface became a major issue in Canada last year, when it emerged that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has repeatedly blackened his face in his youth.

The revelations nearly derailed his election campaign, but Trudeau was still able to make it back into office.

Trudeau issued a public apology last year, calling the incidents "something that I deeply, deeply regret" but the scandal continues to plague him.

Appearing at a Black Lives Matter protest last week, the Prime Minister took a knee to show support as a heckler shouted: "Go home blackface!".