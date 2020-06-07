A statue of a 17th century slave trader in Bristol has been pulled down by Black Lives Matter protesters following a rally against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.

The bronze memorial to Edward Colston had stood in Bristol city centre since 1895, and has been the subject of controversy in recent years after campaigners argued he should not be publicly recognised by the town.

Protesters throw a statue of slave trader Edward Colston into the Bristol harbour, during a Black Lives Matter protest rally, in Bristol, England. Photo / AP

On Sunday afternoon the statue was torn down to the cheers of protesters.

One demonstrator was photographed leaning on the statue's neck with his knee in an imitation of the choke hold used by US police against George Floyd last month.

Advertisement

The statue was then pushed into the harbour.

#Bristol statue of Edward Colston has been pulled down and pushed into the harbour during the #BlackLivesMattter march pic.twitter.com/ME1yxAhw7G — BBC Radio Bristol (@bbcrb) June 7, 2020

Avon and Somerset Police superintendent Andy Bennett said 10,000 people had attended the Black Lives Matter demonstration in Bristol and the majority did so "peacefully".

He said: "The Black Lives Matter demonstration in Bristol today was attended by an estimated 10,000 people. The vast majority of those who came to voice their concerns about racial inequality and injustice did so peacefully and respectfully. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic added a different dynamic to what was always going to be a challenging policing operation.

Protesters pull down a statue of slave trader Edward Colston during a Black Lives Matter protest rally on College Green, Bristol, England. Photo / AP

"And I'd like to thank the organisers for their efforts to encourage demonstrators to follow Government guidance - a message which many clearly took on board, doing their best to socially distance despite the large crowds. Keeping the public safe was our greatest priority and thankfully there were no instances of disorder and no arrests were made."

But he added officers would be seeking to identify protesters who pulled down a statue of slave trader Edward Colston.

"However, there was a small group of people who clearly committed an act of criminal damage in pulling down a statue near Bristol Harbourside," he said.

"An investigation will be carried out to identify those involved and we're already collating footage of the incident. I'd like to thank our partners at Bristol City Council for helping us to ensure this was a safe event for all who attended."

READ MORE:

• George Floyd death: Protesters pour into DC for city's largest demonstration yet

• New South Wales set to ban 'illegal' Black Lives Matter protest

• Auckland George Floyd protest: Police didn't want to create 'tension' at peaceful protest

• US protests set to scar economy for years to come

Advertisement

Colston's likeness had been the subject of an 11,000-strong petition to have it removed.

Protester John McAllister, 71, tore down black bin bags used to hide the statue to denounce it in front of fellow protesters, before a rope was tied around it and used to pull it down.

McAllister said: "It says 'erected by the citizens of Bristol, as a memorial to one of the most virtuous and wise sons of this city'.

"The man was a slave trader. He was generous to Bristol but it was off the back of slavery and it's absolutely despicable. It's an insult to the people of Bristol."

Edward Colston was involved in the Royal African Company, a trading company that was engaged in the slave trade in the 17th century.

The company is thought to have transported around 84,000 African men, women and children in the time Colston was involved.

Around 19,000 died on their journey to the Caribbean and the Americas.