Black Lives Matter protests across Australia have been largely peaceful but things took a turn for the worse in Sydney last night.

Dozens of protesters in Sydney's Central Station were hit with pepper spray last night after a tense stand-off with police officers.

In a statement, NSW Police said a man had been charged with offensive behaviour and resist police following the altercation just after 6pm last night.

"As police attempted to move a group of people through the station after the conclusion of the rally, some individuals reportedly became aggressive," police said.

Advertisement

"When one man allegedly became violent, officers from the Public Order and Riot Squad (PORS) attempted to remove him and a struggle ensued.

"The 21-year-old was arrested and, after the group became increasingly aggressive, OC spray was deployed. Five people were subsequently treated at the scene for the effects of OC spray.

"The man, from Mt Druitt, was taken to Surry Hills Police Station where he has been charged with offensive behaviour and resist police. He's been granted strict conditional bail to appear in Downing Centre Local Court on August 27."

Photos showed several protesters lying on the floor as first aid volunteers in high-vis vests moved in to pour water to their faces.

Police then issued a formal "move on" order to protesters, warning them to leave the concourse at Central Station or get arrested.



Despite the pepper spray incident, NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Mick Willing said the small number of arrests was a "really positive result".

Thousands of people, many wearing masks, were already gathered in front of Sydney's Town Hall on Saturday when the NSW Court of Appeal declared the Stop All Black Deaths in Custody rally an authorised public assembly.

The decision, overturning a Supreme Court ruling on Friday night, gave protesters immunity from arrest for blocking roads along the planned route from Town Hall to Belmore Park.

Advertisement

About 5000 people were originally expected to rally in honour of George Floyd and Australian man David Dungay Jr, but NSW Police say 20,000 protesters turned out in Sydney.

Elsewhere around the country, protests remained peaceful with thousands of people attending.

MELBOURNE

Victoria Police praised people for their behaviour at Melbourne's Saturday protest — but said they will fine the organisers of the huge event.

"As of 5pm, there were no arrests made during the protest and we are not aware of any acts of violence or property damage," Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius said.

"We remain concerned that such a large gathering has occurred without regard for the need to maintain social distance and will now consider what action should be taken in relation to the organisation and conduct of this unlawful gathering.

"Victoria Police will be issuing a $1652 infringement notice to the each of the organisers of the protest today for breaching the Chief Health Officer directions."

ADELAIDE

The South Australian capital will again see thousands of protesters today after about 5000 converged in Adelaide yesterday.

Protesters march in solidarity with protests in the United States in Adelaide. Photo / Getty Images

Thousands of people turned up to the protest wearing face masks, while volunteers offered hand sanitiser and encouraged people to practise social distancing.

Another group of protesters are expected to converge in Adelaide's Victoria Square today with the blessing of SA Police.

Commissioner Grant Stevens had on Friday given it an exemption from COVID-19 restrictions.

BRISBANE

Thousands of people also flocked to inner-city Brisbane with crowds spilling from King George Square to neighbouring blocks.

People march across the Victoria Bridge in Brisbane. Photo / Getty Images

People packed stairwells and balconies to get a view while others brandished signs calling for reform in Queensland and across the world.

Speakers, including elders, traditional owners and African Australians, detailed police brutality against members of their own families and the racism they had experienced.

"We rise together and we speak in one voice against racism ... and legislation that takes away our freedom in this country ... our right to have a voice, our right to be free," Wangan and Jagalingou man Adrian Burragubba said.