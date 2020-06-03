George Floyd's daughter Gianna and her mother have appeared on US television, with the six-year-old saying she misses her father because "he played with me".

Eight days ago Floyd, 46, was killed while being pinned to the ground by a Minneapolis police officer.

Mother Roxie Washington said she mourned that Gianna "Gigi" Floyd will now have to grow up without a dad.

EXCLUSIVE: "I miss him." George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter speaks out about her dad for first time.

Washington said Gianna had been told her "daddy changed the world" but still does not know he was killed by police officers.

The pair appeared on Good Morning America on Wednesday morning (US time) where Gianna said she misses playing with her father.

"I miss him... he played with me," Gianna said.

Washington said she has only seen some parts of the infamous video of Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, and that she wishes she'd been there to help him.

"I couldn't believe somebody was doing him like that I wish somebody would have been there to help him," she said.

Washington also revealed Gianna does not know the full story behind her father's death.

"I told her her dad died because he couldn't breathe," she said.

Roxie Washington speaks and stands behind Gianna Floyd, the daughter of George Floyd, at a news conference. Photo / AP

In another video on social media, Gianna is seen on her uncle's shoulders watching peaceful protests in Minneapolis and saying: "Daddy changed the world!"

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page set up to help Gianna financially has raised US$1 million.

During a press conference in Minneapolis on Tuesday, Washington said she wants to see justice done for Floyd.

"I don't have a lot to say, because I can't get my words together right now," Washington said. "But I want everybody to know that this is what those officers took. At the end of the day, they get to go home and be with their families.

"Gianna does not have a father. He will never see her grow up, graduate; he will never walk her down the aisle."

Roxie Washington, mother of George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter Gianna speaks out:



Roxie Washington, mother of George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter Gianna speaks out:

"He'll never see her grow up, graduate. He will never walk her down the aisle. If there's a problem she's had and needs her dad, she does not have that anymore."

"If there's a problem she's having and she needs her dad, she does not have that anymore," Washington added. "I'm here for my baby, and I'm here for George because I want justice for him. I want justice for him 'cause he was good. No matter what anybody thinks, he was good."

A protester holding a banner depicting George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25, marches past the Greek Parliament. Photo / AP

"And this is the proof that he was a good man," Washington said, gesturing to Gianna.

Washington recalled how excited Floyd was when his daughter was born, saying: "He was so happy to have her.

"He slept the whole time I was in labour, but when he heard her cry, he woke up," she said.

"I still have a picture of him waking up and getting his baby. He loved her. He loved her so much."