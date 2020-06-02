Health officials have confirmed a second Ebola outbreak in the Congo, the World Health Organisation said on Monday, adding yet another health crisis for a country already battling Covid-19 and the world's largest measles outbreak.

The Congo also has yet to declare an official end to Ebola in its troubled east, where at least 2243 people have died since an epidemic began there in August 2018.

Now Congolese health authorities have identified six cases including four fatalities in the north near Mbandaka, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

"This is a reminder that Covid-19 is not the only health threat people face," he said in a statement.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Why second-worst Ebola outbreak is a growing concern

• Deadly Ebola outbreak is now an international health emergency

• Ebola outbreak in Congo now second largest in history

• Too many in Congo's Ebola outbreak are dying at home

Four other people were being held in isolation at a hospital in Mbandaka, Unicef said.

The victims died on May 18 but test results confirming Ebola only came back over the weekend, according to Congolese Health Minister Dr Eteni Longondo. WHO said it already had teams on the ground.

In this Tuesday, July 16, 2019 file photo, health workers dressed in protective gear begin their shift at an Ebola treatment center in Beni, Congo. Photo / AP

This announcement marks the 11th time that Ebola has hit the province since the virus was first discovered in the Congo in 1976. Just two years ago an outbreak killed 33 people before the disease was brought under control in a matter of months.

The latest cases turned up in Wangata health zone near the port city of Mbandaka, which is home to some 1.2 million people.

Meanwhile, in the east health officials are still waiting to declare an official end to the epidemic after nearly two years. The last known patient there was released in mid-May but the country now must go about another month without any new cases before a declaration can be made.

In this Sunday, July 14, 2019 photo, burial workers dressed in protective gear carry the remains of , an Islamic scholar who had prayed over those who were sick with ebola, in Beni, Congo. Photo / AP

Covid-19 already has touched seven of the Congo's 25 provinces, with more than 3000 confirmed cases and 72 deaths. However, like many African countries, the Congo has conducted extremely limited testing, and observers fear the true toll may be far higher.

While Ebola and Covid-19 have drawn far more international attention, measles has killed more Congolese than those diseases combined. WHO said there have been 369,520 measles cases and 6779 deaths since 2019.

Advertisement

"This quadruple threat could prove lethal for millions of children and their families," said Anne-Marie Connor, national director in the Congo for the aid organisation World Vision.