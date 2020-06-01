Donald Trump has labelled some of the protests in wake of George Floyd's death across the United States as "domestic terrorism", and has employed a strict curfew to combat the violence.

Speaking at the White House, the US President said the nation has been "gripped by professional anarchists, violent mobs, arsonists, looters, criminals, rioters, antifa and others".

He described the protests in Washington DC as a "total disgrace", and said he would dispatch "thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military personnel and law enforcement officers" to "stop the rioting, looting, vandalism, assaults, and the wanton destruction of property".

Trump said: "All Americans were sickened by the death of George Floyd. Justice will be served. He will not die in vain.

"We cannot allow the righteous cries of peaceful protesters to be drowned out by an angry mob.

Protests erupted across the United States in wake of George Floyd's death. Photo / AP

"I am your president of law and order and an ally of all peaceful protesters.

"I am an ally of all peaceful protesters. In professional anarchists, arsonists, looters and antifa."

"Innocent people have been savagely beaten."

Trump called some of the acts of destruction in the protest acts of "domestic terrorism".

He said a 7pm curfew for Washington would be enforced and is deploying thousands of soldiers.

Those who ignored the curfew would be arrested and prosecuted to "the fullest extent of the law".

"We are ending the riots and lawlessness that has spread throughout our country. We will end it now."

Derek Chauvin, left, has been arrested and charged with murder after he was filmed kneeling on George Floyd's neck, right. Photo / Supplied

Trump recommended each state's governor to deploy the national guard in "until we dominate the streets".

Cities who did not deploy sufficient national guard members would see the military deployed.