The brother of George Floyd has appealed for peace in the aftermath of riots and arson fires following the death of his brother in Minneapolis.

Terrence Floyd appeared at the intersection in south Minneapolis where his brother, a black man, died after a white police officer pinned his neck with his knee for several minutes a week ago.

Wearing a face mask with the image of his brother's face on it, Terrence Floyd spent several minutes of silence at the flowers and other memorials that have sprung up to his brother.

"I understand you're upset," Terrence Floyd said to the crowd through a bullhorn. But he said civil unrest and destruction is "not going to bring my brother back at all. It may feel good for the moment, like when you drink, but when you are done, you're going to wonder what did you do".

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Video shows George Floyd in struggle in back of police car before death

• George Floyd death: Family seek independent autopsy in police brutality case

• New Zealand protests live: Social distancing concerns as thousands attend protests

• George Floyd death: Sports world reacts as NFL protests return to the spotlight

Terrence Floyd said his family is "a peaceful family. My family is God-fearing". And he said, "in every case of police brutality the same thing has been happening. You have protests, you destroy stuff ... so they want us to destroy ourselves. Let's do this another way".

He told the crowd to vote and to educate themselves. "Let's switch it up, y'all." He said his brother moved to Minneapolis from Houston and "loved it here. ... So I know he would not want you all to be doing this".

At the end of his remarks, Terrence Floyd led the crowd in a chant of "What's his name?" answered by "George Floyd".