A Fox News reporter was pummelled and chased by protesters who had gathered outside the White House early on Saturday (US time) as part of nationwide unrest after the death of George Floyd.

Demonstrators also broke windows and vandalised the Atlanta office building where CNN is headquartered, and police in Louisville, Kentucky, apologised on Saturday after an officer fired what appeared to be pepper bullets at a television news crew.

Fox's Leland Vittert was rattled after the Washington attack he said was clearly targeted at his news organisation.

"We took a good thumping," he told The Associated Press.

A live shot he was doing was interrupted by a group of protesters who shouted obscenities directed at Fox.

Flanked by two security guards, he and photographer Christian Galdabini walked away from Washington's Lafayette Park trailed by an angry group before riot police dispersed them.

Vittert said there were no markings on him or the crew's equipment to identify them as from Fox.

But he said during the demonstration, one man continually asked him who he worked for.

He didn't answer, but the man found a picture of Vittert on his cell phone and shouted to other protesters that he was from Fox.

"The protesters stopped protesting whatever it was they were protesting and turned on us," he said, "and that was a very different feeling".

He compared it to when he was chased away from a demonstration in Egypt during the Arab Spring of 2011 by a group that shouted: "Fox News hates Muslims."

A correspondent from the website The Daily Caller followed Vittert and the demonstrators as they left the park.

At one point, someone took Vittert's microphone and threw it at his back.

One woman chasing him wore a T-shirt that said "I can't breathe", a reference to what Floyd said earlier this week when a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against his neck.

Vittert said he was "extremely grateful" to the Daily Caller for documenting the scene; Galdabini's camera was smashed.

"They were putting themselves at risk," he said.

"It makes me proud to do my job and to be a journalist," he said. "I'm proud to be an organisation that is unyielding in our coverage. We're going to keep on telling our story and doing exactly what we're doing."

Uniformed US Secret Service police detain a protester in Lafayette Park across from the White House as demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd. Photo / AP

Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media, said in a memo on Saturday that Fox was taking all necessary security precautions to protect its journalists covering the story.

"We are truly living in unprecedented and transformative times and freedom of the press is a vital element to the foundation of our society," Scott wrote.

On Friday, CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez and his two-person crew were arrested while covering overnight protests in Minneapolis.

They were quickly released, and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz apologised to CNN.

CNN's headquarters in Atlanta was targeted later Friday by a group of protesters who also fought with police and set cars afire.

While police tried to keep them away from the CNN Centre, demonstrators broke windows there and scrawled obscene graffiti on the network's logo.

In Louisville, WAVE-TV was on the air covering a demonstration when video showed a police officer aiming a rifle at reporter Kaitlin Rust and her crew.

She was heard yelling, "I've been shot! I've been shot!" and described them as pepper bullets.

Louisville Police spokeswoman Jesse Halladay apologised for the incident, and said police would review the video for potential discipline.

In Minneapolis on Saturday, a Swedish journalist was shot in the thigh with a rubber bullet, apparently from a police gun, while covering a protest, according to the Norwegian newspaper VG.