President Donald Trump has terminated the United States' membership from the World Health Organisation.

Last month he suspended funding to WHO citing a need for an urgent review into the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent response.

"China has total control over the World Health Organisation," Trump today told reporters.

"Because they have failed to make the requested and greatly needed reforms, we will today be terminating our relationship with the World Health Organisation."

Trump says the US will redirect the US$450 million per year membership costs to other "worldwide and deserving urgent global health needs."



