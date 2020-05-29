An American couple arrested after a stabbing and five-hour standoff in the North Carolina city of Asheville have captured the internet's attention after their mugshots were released.

Julia Crystal Cavaliere, 41, and 54-year-old Donald Eugene Lory Jr. were taken into custody after a stabbing at an apartment building.

The victim was taken to hospital in a critical condition and the police entered into a lengthy negotiation with the suspects, who had barricaded themselves into an apartment.

They were eventually arrested without incident and Lory was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury.

Cavaliere was charged with resist, delay, obstruction.

Then their mughots were released.

These two were arrested in Asheville North Carolina for assault. That’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/bTZdFtoriZ — THE Jason David Hyatt 🤘🏼 (@wolfast) May 27, 2020

Then, as night follows day, Twitter did its thing.

