A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft has crashed in a residential area near the Karachi Airport.

PIA spokesperson Abdul Sattar confirmed the crash and added that the flight, A-320, was carrying an estimated 90 passengers and was flying from Lahore to Karachi.

Reuters reported there were a total of 107 people onboard the plane, including crew and passengers.

Pia Plane airbus 320 crash near karachi airport,hits 4 to 5 houses,91 passenger onboard.#planecrash pic.twitter.com/NtetVn0BzM — Khurram Ansari (@khurram143) May 22, 2020

The plane was flying from Lahore to Jinnah International Airport, Pakistan's busiest airport.

The BBC's Urdu service said: "Dark clouds of smoke can be seen rising from the crash site in the footage seen on TV.

"According to Pakistani media, the plane crashed in an area near Model Colony where there is a human population."

Several houses were damaged in the area where the plane crashed.

Footage showed plumes of smoke rising from the site of the crash.

Ambulances and rescue officials arrived at the scene to help residents.

CAA sources said that its communication with the plane one minute before its landing was cut off. It is estimated that 91 passengers were aboard the flight, 85 in economy class while six were in business class.

Scenes posted on social media show the smoke from the crash. Photo / via Twitter

The Pakistan Army Quick Reaction Force & Pakistan Rangers Sindh troops arrived at the crash site shortly to assist the civil administration the relief and rescue efforts.

Fire trucks are at the sight....rescue operations are under way for PIA Airbus A320 crash site in Karachi. It is a congested urban area. This has been a terrible year all around. The wreckage and homes remain on fire with jet fuel. pic.twitter.com/FEgO8mc9zB — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) May 22, 2020