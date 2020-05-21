This one slipped through the cracks.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves asked people to submit names of high school seniors so he could read them aloud on a webcast — a recognition for teenagers who are missing traditional graduation ceremonies because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On a Facebook live session Saturday, Reeves started reading the names of graduates from Florence High School, his alma mater, when he came to one submitted as a prank — "Harry Azcrac". The 45-year-old Republican governor read it, paused briefly and kept going.

A video clip became the butt of jokes on Twitter, and the governor handled it with good humour.

Proud moment: I got Tate reeves to say the name Harry Azcrac on Facebook live. And yes I’ve been laughing for about 25 minutes now — Thomas DeMartini 🍸 (@ThomasDeMartini) May 16, 2020

If anyone else wants a laugh 😂😂😭 pic.twitter.com/8ecPscWhFQ — Thomas DeMartini 🍸 (@ThomasDeMartini) May 16, 2020

"Harry's submitter has a bright future as a Simpson's writer!" Reeves tweeted, also noting that he would be back online reading more graduates' names: "Maybe even Ben — the pride of the Dover family."

Harry’s submitter has a bright future as a Simpson’s writer!



In 10 minutes we’ll be honoring more graduates on Facebook Live. Maybe even Ben—the pride of the Dover family. https://t.co/Njw0GcNCXN — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) May 19, 2020

Reeves spokeswoman Renae Eze said Wednesday that the governor's staff spent hours grouping almost 10,000 individually submitted names by school. As for Harry Azcrac, she said: "We can probably say it's not a real person."