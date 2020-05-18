An Australian man who police allege babysat children while accessing child abuse material has complained coronavirus lockdown is restricting his personal development in prison.

Tristan David Burbridge, 26, is charged with possessing hardcore child sexual abuse images and contravening child protection orders placed after previous convictions over a large collection of child pornography.

The NSW Mid North Coast man, who goes by the name "PurpleTieMan", appeared via videolink from Kariong Correctional Centre on Monday.

Burbridge said via his lawyer that his depression and anxiety had been "exacerbated" by in-cell lockdowns at the prison.

An application for release on bail by Burbridge said he could be more easily policed in the community because of Covid-19 restrictions, the court heard.

Since the virus lockdown, Burbridge, who has "completed the Positive lifestyles Program", could not access skills courses and his mother couldn't visit him via video link because she wasn't tech-savvy.

Burbridge is in custody facing eight charges including using a carriage service to access child abuse material, possessing child abuse material and disseminating child abuse material.

Court documents seen by news.com.au say the children in the material are aged between 4 and 14 years old and subjected to serious abuse by adults.

Burbridge is also charged with four counts of contravening child protection orders namely accessing "social media not limited to Facebook, Instagram, snapchat, Youtube, dating applications and websites".

Burbridge calls himself 'PurpleTieMan'. Photo / Supplied

The four counts allege that at Leumeah in western Sydney between March 1 and November 29 last year he accessed Mega Account, Reddit, Omegle and Omegle chat with a person under 18.

He is also charged with failing to comply with reporting obligations under the Child Protection Offenders Registration Act.

Burbridge was placed on the Child Offenders Register after previous convictions in 2016 and again in 2017.

On November 29 last year, Campbelltown police arrested Burbridge and charged him with the eight alleged offences he is currently facing.

He has not yet entered pleas on the charges.

Magistrate George Breton denied Burbridge bail, saying the "community is at a great deal of risk" if he was released.

Breton noted that "Covid-19 is impacting upon the prison population" but said the charges Burbridge faced included breaching obligations and orders.

"He has been completely unable to observe conditions," Magistrate Breton said.

He ordered Burbridge to reappear via video link in June.

