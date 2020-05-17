As the US continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic, Donald Trump's son Eric has taken to the President's favourite television network to make jaw-dropping claims that the virus will "disappear" after the US election and is being used by the Democratic Party to hurt his father's chance of re-election.

Eric Trump's comments, to controversial Fox host Jeanine Pirro, have been described as "unbelievably reckless" by Joe Biden's campaign team.

Trump went on 'Judge" Jeanine Pirro's show to discuss reopening the American economy and the upcoming US election.

Eric Trump is executive vice president of the Trump Organization. Photo / AP

Describing the Covid-19 emergency as an invention of the Democrats, he said the coronavirus will "magically, all of a sudden go away and disappear and everyone will be able to reopen" after election day.

He said social distancing regulations were an attempt to shut down Donald Trump's campaign rallies.

"They think they're taking away Donald Trump's greatest tool, which is to go into an arena and fill it with 50,000 people every time," he said.

Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization and the son of the president @EricTrump Trump joins “JUSTICE” tonight to react to my opening monologue and much more. Take a look. pic.twitter.com/bnn6QF2y4j — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) May 17, 2020

Kate Bedingfield, deputy campaign manager for Democratic candidate Joe Biden, said in a statement that for Eric Trump "to claim that the coronavirus is a political hoax that will 'magically' disappear is absolutely stunning and unbelievably reckless".

"The simple fact is that President Trump ignored the threat of the coronavirus for months and has mishandled the response at every step since — destroying the strong economy he inherited from the Obama-Biden administrations and leading to countless unnecessary death," she said.

"Trump's campaign knows he can't run on that dismal record so they're desperate to do whatever they can to throw up a smokescreen to try to conceal his historic mismanagement of this crisis."

